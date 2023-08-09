Home » Actress Saba Qamar has been issued a golden visa to Dubai
Actress Saba Qamar has been issued a golden visa to Dubai

Actress Saba Qamar has been issued a golden visa to Dubai

Lahore:Pakistani actress Saba Qamar was issued a golden visa to Dubai. Pakistani actor Saba Qamar was also issued an honorary golden visa by the Dubai government. Actress Saba Qamar thanked Dubai government.

Actress Saba Qamar updated her social media post in this regard and fans were informed.

Actress Saba Qamar said that Dubai has always given a message of goodwill to Pakistani artists and provided them with the best work opportunities. I am happy that the Golden Visa has been issued by Dubai. I am very happy about it.

