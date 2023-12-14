Actress who first filed a complaint against Gérard Depardieu, takes her own life

© REUTERS

French actress Emmanuelle Debever passed away last week at the age of 60. She was the first actress to file a complaint against actor Gérard Depardieu for sexual misconduct.

In 2019, the actress posted on her Facebook page that she was sexually assaulted at the age of 19 by Gérard Depardieu, who was 33 at the time. The facts took place on the film set of the French-Polish film ‘Danton’ by director Andrzej Wajda. “I played Louison, Danton’s very young wife,” she wrote in the post. “The monster allowed itself all kinds of things during the recordings. He slid his big hands under my skirt, apparently to make me feel better.”

The 74-year-old monument of French cinema has been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual offenses several times in recent years. The TV program ‘Complément d’onderzoek’ devoted an episode last week to the questionable behavior of the actor and the protection he receives from the film industry. On the day the program was broadcast on France 2, Emmanuelle Debever took her own life, French media reported on Tuesday.

French comedian Charlotte Arnould previously accused Depardieu of raping her twice at his Paris home. This year, more than ten other women made accusations of sexual misconduct against the French actor.

In September, French actress and comedienne Hélène Darras also filed a complaint against Depardieu for abuse during filming for Fabien Onteniente’s film ‘Disco’ in 2007. During the filming, Depardieu “ran his hand over my hips and over my buttocks”. “Then he asked me point blank if I wanted to go to his lodge,” said Darras. The actress refused, but she said that changed little. “He kept poking at me between takes.”

In October, Depardieu wrote an open letter in Le Figaro denying the allegations. “Never, never have I abused a woman. Hurting a woman would be like kicking my own mother in the stomach,” he wrote.

Anyone who has questions about suicide can contact the Suicide Line on the toll-free number 1813 and on the website www.zelfbloed1813.be.

