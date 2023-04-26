“Acuamán”, a well-known Yopal criminal dedicated to theft of water meters, fell – news

Risk Management Machinery, within the framework of the summer plan, has been rehabilitating and recovering the roads most affected by the rain, which cover almost the same distance that exists between Yopal and Bogotá, thereby improving mobility to more than 8 thousand Casanareña families, especially peasants.

The work carried out from November 2022 until these last days of April, allowed the Departmental Administration, together with the community and some municipal governments, the intervention of 368 km of roads, which improved mobility to more of 8 thousand families from Casanareña.

The tracks received a supply of material from the river; in some, milled material, shaping, trenching and compaction.

nunchía

Beneficiaries: 125 families from the villages of Barranquillita, Pradera and Cazadero

Intervention: 16 km

Yopal

Beneficiaries: 4,615 families from the villages of Rincón del Soldado, El Garzón, and El Mango, Los Leones sector. Corregimiento La Chaparrera: neighborhoods Prosperidad Mango Verde, La Amapola. Villages Playón, Santa Bárbara and Los Aceites.

Commune VII: neighborhoods Villa Lucia, Xiruma I and II, Guarataros, Sirivana Forests, Vargas Plain, Salome I, Santa Marta, Gethsemane, Salome II and Villa David.

Intervention: 129 km

Peace of Ariporo

Beneficiaries: 193 families from the villages of La Aguada, Teislandia, La Mesa, La Motuz, Llano Páez, El Jordán and the Barro Negro reservation

Intervention: 60 km

herd corozal

Beneficiaries: 340 families from the villages of Las Mercedes, Berlín, Santa María del Chire, Camelias, Chire, Rosa Blanca, El Banco and San Nicolás.

Intervention: 62 km

Tamara

250 families from the Florida Blanca, La Palma, Chitacote and Chaparral villages.

Intervention: 14 km

Trinidad

Beneficiaries: 240 families from the villages of Bocas del Pauto, Santa María and Porvenir del Guachiría.

Intervention: 19 km

Orocué

Beneficiaries: 150 families from the villages of El Remolino and La Libertad.

Intervention: 20 km

Monterrey

Beneficiaries: 60 families from the villages of Piñalera Alta, Piñalera Baja, and El Porvenir.

Intervention: 13 km

Saint Louis of Palenque

Beneficiaries: 300 families from the villages of Miramar de Guanapalo and Guaracuras.

Intervention: 25 km

Alternate route Yopal – Peanut

Beneficiaries: 2000 families from the villages of Buenos Aires, La Arenosa, Yopitos, La Porfía, La, Mapora, Armenia and La Consigna.

Intervention: 10 km

It should be noted that the road recovery was achieved with the support of community leaders, municipal mayors and the Departmental Assembly. Likewise, in sectors where the rain allows work, the intervention of more roads by the Government of Casanare will continue.

Source: Government of Casanare

