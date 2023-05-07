Acuavalle delivered a modern tank in Guacarí

With the start of operation of a new storage tank delivered by the Government of the Valley, the Guacariceños will have drinking water in winter or summer.

Fulfilling the commitments of the “Vallecaucano Dialogues”the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán González, delivered the new work in Guacarí that will allow a response in moments of increased turbidity in the river that feeds the treatment plant of this municipality or in the summer season.

The president said that “through Acuavalle we carry out this work that will allow the municipality to have additional capacity to the storage of four million 200 thousand liters of drinking water”.

As indicated by the governor, this is “a work that we had promised to do when we held the meeting with the community and that will benefit more than thirty thousand inhabitants of this municipality and some corregimientos.”

Characteristics

For his part, the manager of Acuavalle, Jorge Enrique Sánchez, explained that “this storage system It has a depth of more than four meters and it has an investment of $6,200 million including the supervision”.

Sánchez added that “it is a necessary work to be able to mitigate the suspensions of service when we have weather problems.”

The tank measures 23 meters wide by 63 meters long and will benefit Guacarí and the Guabas, Guabitas, Canangua, and Guacas corridors.

Acknowledgments

When referring to this delivery, Carlos Mora, president of the Community Action Board of the township of Guabitas, where the tank was built, stressed that it is “a great work because We are going to have a reserve tank for any emergency and thanks to the Governor for supporting the community in rural areas.”

Finally, Reinaldo Arana, a resident of Guacarí, highlighted the quality of the water they consume and assured that “the water we drink in the municipality is totally drinkablesuitable for human consumption and with the new tank it gives us peace of mind for the water supply when the service is cut off due to some unforeseen event”.

Comments