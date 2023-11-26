Acuavalle is a model in the regional rate

Acuavalle was recognized for its management of financial resources, its sustained investment and its firm commitment to quality service.

The recognition was granted within the framework of the Compass Colombia Cooperation Program for the Improvement of Water and Sanitation Providers, for the outstanding results in the Aquarating rating, which highlights Acuavalle’s commitment to bringing quality drinking water to previously neglected areas.

This award was presented to the manager of Acuavalle, Jorge Enrique Sánchez Cerón, at the ‘Water Connection Forum’, organized by the Swiss Embassy in Colombia, Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Performance

Sergio Campos, head of the Water Division of the Inter-American Development Bank, stated that “it has been a real pleasure to award Acuavalle as one of the ten companies with exceptional performance in Aquarating out of the 34 evaluated.”

For his part, Jorge Enrique Sánchez Cerón, manager of Acuavalle, assured that “this recognition gives us great satisfaction and shows that we are fulfilling and improving every day. “National recognition is a reward for all Valle del Cauca.”

The event, held at the Marriott Hotel in Bogotá, brought together executives from the sanitation and drinking water sector at the national level.

Historical investments

In addition, the president of Andesco participated, thus highlighting the important impact of Acuavalle at the national level thanks to its historical investments that exceed 220%.

Ángela María Escarria, director of Aqueduct, Sewer and Cleaning at Andesco, highlighted Acuavalle and its long-term business vision as key to this recognition.

Robbert van der Bij, country director of Colombia, was enthusiastic about contributing to the continued growth of Acuavalle, highlighting its example as a model for the country in areas such as legal security and business management.

Comments