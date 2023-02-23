Home News Acuavalle restores service in the north of the Valley
News

Acuavalle restores service in the north of the Valley

by admin
Acuavalle restores service in the north of the Valley

While the restoration of the water service for the municipalities of Obando, Roldanillo and Bolívar began, Acuavalle serves users in the towns of Zarzal, La Unión and La Victoria with tank trucks.

The manager of Acuavalle, Jorge Enrique Sánchez Cerón, said that the emergency arose due to a geological fault that caused the subsidence and rupture of the 24-inch adduction pipe at kilometer 5 +100 on the road that leads from the village of La Primavera leads to the urban area of ​​the municipality of Bolívar.

The manager stated that “we only need to solve a porosity that remains in the pipe to enter to establish the 24/7 service in those municipalities.”

Sánchez Cerón explained that “we have already managed to restore the service in Obando, Roldanillo and Bolívar, and we hope that the community of Zarzal, La Unión and La Victoria have the supply.”

The emergency

The Secretary of Risk Management and Disasters of the Valley, Francisco Tenorio, stated that “the torrential rains caused the undermining of the roadbed in the La Mocha sector, isolating the inhabitants of Naranjal, La Tulia and Primavera. A truck that was traveling through the place fell into the hole, but fortunately its driver was unharmed.

Comments

See also  Mancini after Italy-San Marino: "Satisfied, but I still have doubts about the squads"

You may also like

Concentrated fever in some schools Beijing Municipal Education...

Captured in Arauca for using photos and intimate...

Calls Formez PA: online the list of those...

The Atlético Nacional mascot will be available in...

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau mentions “beautiful”...

prohibited for use by all employees

In the Clásica de Rionegro, a young promise...

A vehicle in Henan with a Japanese license...

Be careful! Power pole one step away from...

Council of Ministers, the Incentives Code is underway

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy