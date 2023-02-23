While the restoration of the water service for the municipalities of Obando, Roldanillo and Bolívar began, Acuavalle serves users in the towns of Zarzal, La Unión and La Victoria with tank trucks.

The manager of Acuavalle, Jorge Enrique Sánchez Cerón, said that the emergency arose due to a geological fault that caused the subsidence and rupture of the 24-inch adduction pipe at kilometer 5 +100 on the road that leads from the village of La Primavera leads to the urban area of ​​the municipality of Bolívar.

The manager stated that “we only need to solve a porosity that remains in the pipe to enter to establish the 24/7 service in those municipalities.”

Sánchez Cerón explained that “we have already managed to restore the service in Obando, Roldanillo and Bolívar, and we hope that the community of Zarzal, La Unión and La Victoria have the supply.”

The emergency

The Secretary of Risk Management and Disasters of the Valley, Francisco Tenorio, stated that “the torrential rains caused the undermining of the roadbed in the La Mocha sector, isolating the inhabitants of Naranjal, La Tulia and Primavera. A truck that was traveling through the place fell into the hole, but fortunately its driver was unharmed.

