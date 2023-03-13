Compared to the previous year, Acute Respiratory Infections, ARI, have decreased, so the Government of Cesar maintains recommendations and action plans with mothers and fathers, to keep the number in decline.

To avoid infections and deaths in children under five years of age, the Departmental Health Secretariat recommends that mothers and fathers be attentive to the slightest sign or symptoms of the flu, which, however slight they may be, can trigger consequences for the health of minors. .

“Although the cases of Acute Respiratory Infection have decreased by 28.3% compared to the previous year, the changes in temperatures and especially the arrival of the rainy season allow the transmission of the virus. These viruses can cause irritation and inflammation of the respiratory tract, and as a consequence the increase in consultations with emergency services and hospitalizations,” said the Secretary of Departmental Health, Guillermo Girón.

Medical consultations in January and February for Acute Respiratory Infection were a total of 9,979 and the figures indicate that 93% of these were through external consultations and emergencies; 6.53% were referred to hospitalization in the general ward and 0.18% were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, ICU.

“Although in children under five years of age, 95% of the cases of the virus have a good prognosis, in the remaining 5% the patient may suffer from otitis, sinusitis and pneumonia, hence the importance of preventing both infections and contagions, especially in minors of school age. It is precisely in the classrooms and in the homes that these infections spread,” added Girón.

Among the recommendations to avoid contagion, it is important to: maintain the vaccination schedule for children; hand washing with soap and water; avoid contact with people who have the flu and cough; keep homes clean, lit and ventilated; avoid sudden temperature changes; and maintain lactation in children under six months.

