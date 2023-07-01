Adam Yates prevails over his brother Simon in the first stage of the Tour and is the first leader

The British Adam Yates won the first stage of the Tour de France and became the first leader of the event after beating his brother Simon at the finish line along with the one who escaped in the descent of the Pike, the last port of the day with departure at the start in Bilbao.

The UAE team cyclist had more strength in the final stretch of the stage and achieved his first individual victory in the gala round and prevailed a few meters ahead of his brother, who already had two, with about 20 seconds ahead of the led peloton by the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who entered with his arms raised for the victory of his teammate.

Yates, seen by the UAE as a backup leader if Pogacar has no legs, helped their leader climb Pike and then found the strength to leave with his brother Simon.

British cyclist Adam Yates (R) of UAE Team Emirates celebrates with his teammates after winning the first stage of the 2023 Tour de France, a 182km race with start and finish in Bilbao, Spain, on July 1, 2023. (Cycling, France, Spain) EFE

Both collaborated to maintain twenty seconds with respect to the group of favorites.

The stage was marked by a fall with about 20 kilometers to go in which the Spanish Enric Mas was involved, who had to abandon, and the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, who was able to continue but lost many minutes. EFE

