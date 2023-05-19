Adamji Road Rawalpindi Who was Adamji?

Rawalpindi Saddar has a spacious community hall of the Bohra community on Adamji Road and the surrounding area is known as the business center of the Bohra community.

Here you will see a significant number of people from the Bohra community. After whom this road is named, he is also a well-known figure of the Bohra community, who in his times used to ring the bells in the whole of India. Among the important occasions on which the British represented Punjab, Adamji’s name was prominent.

Before you know who Seth Adamji was, let us tell you that at that time Rawalpindi which was the most beautiful and largest cantonment in India, if a road was named after a local person. So he was this Seth Adamji.

At that time, this street used to go from Massey Gate to Railway Road, but after the creation of Pakistan, the entire road from Sarwar and Sir Syed Chowk to Railway Road was named after Adamji. During the British period, the road from Sir Syed Chowk to Massey Gate to the present Hathi Chowk was called Maxon Road.

Then Bank Road was called Edward Road, Haider Road, Lawrence Road, Kashmir Road, Dalhousie Road, Sarwar Road, Wayne Thomas Road, Iftikhar Janjua Road and Tamizuddin Road were called Naper Road, Tufail Road was called Makdala Road, and Lal Kirti Road was called Mamunji Road. Mamum Ji was Seth Adamji’s father, as in Rawalpindi Sadar, streets were named after both father and son.

When George V arrived in India a year after becoming king, a royal court was held in Delhi for his coronation, to which royal maharajas and dignitaries from all over India were invited.

Especially Adamji from Rawalpindi got this opportunity. The King was accompanied by Queen Queen Mary. All the details about this darbar are given in a 426-page book called Imperial Coronation Darbar 1911. In the same book, a short profile of Adamji Mamunji is also written, in which it is mentioned that His Highness Khan Bahadur Adamji Mamunji of Rawalpindi was born in 1859 in the Bohra family of Jamnagar area of ​​Kathia Ward.

He studied from Mission College Lahore. After passing the FA examination in 1890, he joined his father in the family business where he made double day and quadruple progress. Along with this, he also started taking interest in philanthropic works, in view of which he was nominated as a member of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board in 1893.

He was also the president of Anjuman Islamia Rawalpindi and the provincial vice president of Muslim League. He was also the founder of Mamunji Islamia High School. In recognition of his public welfare work, he was presented with a certificate of honor by King Edward VII at the Delhi Durbar held in 1903.

In 1907, he was awarded the title of Khan Bahadur. When the spiritual leader of the Bohras visited Bombay in 1911, he was awarded the title of ‘Shujauddin’.

Later, when Jam Sahib, the spiritual leader of the Bohras, came to Rawalpindi on his way back from Srinagar, he stayed with Seth Adam Jay. Seth Adamji was also conferred the rank of First Class Honorary Magistrate. He also had additional powers to hear criminal offences. He was also a member of District Board Rawalpindi and Municipal Commissioner.

In 1909, when the Punjab Assembly was established under the new administrative reforms, he was elected as its member, where he worked diligently till 1912 and won the hearts of the people as well as the administration.

It was an 11-member assembly in which all but three members were British. He was popular with both Hindus and Muslims alike due to his impeccable character and both trusted him in every matter and that is why when the religious upheavals arose here in 1912, it was Seth Adamji. who cooled down the situation.

In 1911, he was specially invited by the Governor of Punjab on the occasion of the royal court in Delhi, where he was honored by the king of the time. When the British inaugurated New Delhi in 1912, they were also invited on that occasion where the new Viceroy for India was also present.

When the British made new rules regarding cantonments across India in 1913, the committee entrusted with the task was appointed by the Viceroy, among whom was Khan Bahadur Seth Adamji. The laws made at that time are still in force today with minor modifications. When Sajhan Singh built Massey Gate, the city’s first library was also built on the top floor with the donation of Seth Adamji. At the time of establishment of Deniz High School, he had provided the highest donation of four thousand rupees.

In recognition of his services in Rawalpindi, the British named two roads in Cantonment Sadar after Adamji and his father Mamunji. When riots broke out in Rawalpindi at the time of partition, he was also the head of the peace committee that was formed to bring things back to normal.

Professor Manzoor-ul-Haq Siddiqui in his work ‘Quaid-e-Azam and Rawalpindi’ writes that Islamia High School Murree Road was the only Muslim school in the city which played the same role in the Pakistan Movement as Islamia College Lahore, Peshawar or Aligarh University. what was Quaid-e-Azam also addressed a meeting here in 1936.

When this school was being built, Seth Mamunji also donated four thousand rupees for its construction, due to which the school was named Mamunji Islamia High School.

Adam ji also donated 10,000 for the construction of the Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi, which Muhammad Arif Raja writes on page 39 of “Tarikh Rawalpindi and Tehreek Pakistan” that the main motive behind the construction of the mosque was Qazi Gauhar Rehman. At one point, he ran out of money to build a mosque, so he was ready to sell his magnificent one-acre Kothi on Circular Road and approached Seth Adamji for this. Adamji bought the Kothi. The amount equivalent to the price, which was ten thousand rupees, was donated on his behalf. This was the sacrifice of Seth Adamji.

Why Seth Adamji and his father Mamumji migrated from Jamnagar to Kathia Ward and came to Rawalpindi, this question does not seem to be answered anywhere.

Jamnagar is not only a city of Kathia Ward, but it is also sacred to the Bohra community in the sense that the spiritual leader of the Bohra community, Syedna Ismail Burhanuddin I, died there in 1676, whose tomb is located in Jamnagar under the name of Mazar Badri. and is considered the sacred place of the Bohras.

Jamnagar is a commercial city on the coast of Gujarat where the Bohar trade extended to Africa. Adamji and his father Mamunji used to trade grain in Kathiawad and were brought from there and settled in Rawalpindi to meet the needs of the British soldiers. Today, the population of the Bohra community in Rawalpindi is around one and a half thousand and in Pakistan it is around fifty thousand.

When Adamji passed away, his relatives did not have any information about it and what is more surprising is that none of his relatives know much about Adamji’s life and work.

For about a year I have been going round to the leading men of the Bohra community in Sadar. I have about a dozen people’s numbers saved in my phone, but no one has much information or photos about them. I also came to know about the date of Adamji’s death when I went to the cemetery of the Bohra community in Rata Amaral, where the date of his death is August 1948 written on his grave.

The oldest grave in the same cemetery also dates back to the last decade of the 19th century, as if the people of the Bohra community had settled here during the British period. This is most likely and the Bohra community also says that they were associated with big businesses in Gujarat. When the British established a cantonment here, they settled here in search of better opportunities.

Another opinion is that the British, seeing the peacefulness, honesty and dedication of the Bohra community, settled them in a militarily sensitive cantonment.

Adamji’s house is located in the back alley of Bohra community’s synagogue on Adamji Road. Half of the house has been demolished and a new building has been constructed on it while the other half remains in its original form.

Surprisingly, no resident of this neighborhood knows who this famous man of his time was. Thousands of people pass by Adamji Road every day, but they are unable to meet this great personality.