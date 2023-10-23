Adán Arriaga Andrade. By Arnoldo Palacios.

By Arnoldo PalaciosPublished in Saturday on October 21, 1944.

About seven years ago I saw the egregious Adán Arriaga Andrade for the first time. He delivered one of his most wonderful oratory pieces in Cértegui (Chocó): he spoke of social demands, of workerism, of the working masses; he commented on all the constitutions and philosophical systems of the world; he touched on the origin of man, private property and the State; he cited Nietzsche, Buddha, Caesar, Locke, Rousseau, Lavoisier, Gandhi, Pasteur, Christ. He evoked Maria and Graziella; to Atala and Virginia. All in a language worthy of Fray Luis de León.

The people had gathered to hear the gospel from the mouth of one of the most illustrious leaders of liberalism. In the stands, Arriaga beat his chest, shook his hair and slammed his fist on the balcony as a sign of indignation at the popular misery. He deeply analyzed the economic, political and educational problem of Chocó.

(Now, why hasn’t Dr. Arriaga, who knows these problems in depth, tried to solve them?)

He finished his prayer and in the middle of the crowd he seemed like the most humble of workers: Arriaga on his campaigns dresses in the most ordinary denim, has breakfast with cooked banana and panela water, has lunch and eats roast bocachico and travels by canoe.

This short anecdote better shows his modesty: he was in Cértegui. While he was chatting and drinking a drink with some friends, it occurred to him to ask the bartender for a glass of water, who brought it to him with great care, but he didn’t notice that the water contained an ant. Fortunately, someone warned Arriaga, who responded calmly:

“The ant is a remedy,” and he drank the water. The commentary around his speech ran through all areas. The washerwomen on the river said to each other:

“Comadre, believe me, that white man did speak well… but not the same as the black Córdoba.”

Deep down, the people did not sympathize with Arriaga despite his eloquence. Don José Venancio Palacios, my father, liberal leader in Cértegui for about forty years and who has not stopped fighting for a moment in his life for the party, had made it known that the people’s candidate was Diego Luis Córdoba and not Arriaga, warning , as a good liberal, that they should listen to Arriaga’s conference, since everyone had the right to express their ideas. Furthermore, Arriaga had just left mayor and Cértegui had not obtained even a grain of gunpowder from his equitable government for the celebration of July 20.

That was in 1939; I was fourteen years old and with other boys we dared to shout in his face: “Arriaga NO.” He looked at us and started laughing through the smoke of his usual cigarette. How the minister must have been surprised today to see, supposedly reporting it, that little boy who shouted in his face: “Arriaga NO.” And to make matters worse I am still waiting for his response to the questions I asked him. Since then he has been fully involved in the politics of Chocó; and he does not mind swearing in vain by creatures, if by doing so he has to come to the Chamber.

The drama of his life

As a politician, Arriaga has feats worthy of bronze. His life has been a continuous drama that unfolds, sometimes against him, and sometimes for him. It would be impossible to talk about him without mentioning Diego Luis Córdoba. They have found each other forever. They say that they had the first debate in Medellín, when they were students; They both participated in socialist ideas, when from one moment to the next Arriaguita made a heavy move on Dieguito.

Later, when Arriaga was mayor of Chocó, there was a season when merchants exaggerated the price of salt. The people could not buy it and called their defender Córdoba to put a stop to the matter.

The common people have invented a hoax, according to which Mayor Arriaga allied himself with the hoarders to put Córdoba in jail, accusing him of having incited the people to loot the wineries. I repeat that this is a legend.

That day Córdoba and Arriaga almost killed each other in the Intendential Palace. And they have not stopped meeting each other, especially in the elections for representatives. However, in 1941, Arriaga, whose intelligence in these political matters is indisputable, calculated that he would not come to the Chamber as long as he was not in alliance with Diego Luis. He proposed the Arriaga-Córdoba axis, the Hitler-Mussolini axis was fashionable. Alfonso López’s second candidacy was already agitated. In the end Córdoba accepted the union because both were Lopistas and had to fight and defeat Sergio Abadía Arango, more anti-Lozano than Juan Lozano.

The mayor of Chocó was also an antilopista, and, since in Chocó the mayor’s candidate almost always wins, because he can give free liquor on election day, Arriaga saw his seat in danger and turned his back overnight. to Diego Luis Córdoba and left with Sergio Abadía Arango. But this act is not a sin; only that Arriaga is a man determined on the path to victory and he wanted to defend the interests of the country in parliament.

Representation was assured for that period and the next one would be carved out. As? The Lopismo agitation continued in Colombia and Arriaga became increasingly re-electionist. He returned to Chocó to support the candidacy of Dr. López. He did not find resistance against him because the entire town was liberal Lopista. Thus the masses forgot the previous failure and saw in Arriaga a valiant defender of the party.

López triumphed and Arriaga was more lopista than the first day. As the people had to send Lopista liberals to parliament, it was the right moment for Arriaga to rise. He enlisted with his old contender Córdoba. The voters did not take a good look at this second axis, a problem that was solved by putting Lopism in the middle. And here we have it.

Although Arriaga is a man who “takes advantage of the opportune moment,” his political situation in Chocó is changing greatly. The people are already tired of waiting for the effectiveness of their promises that would fill many volumes written down.

On the Pacific coast they have convinced themselves that they will never have the ocean liner and that they will continue traveling in their small boats under the protection of God and the wind. In Cértegui, Raspadura, Yuto, San Pablo-Adentro they lost hope for the highway. In Nóvita and Paimadó they know that the power plant thing is a myth. The workers of the “Choco-Pacific” are convinced that social demands are beautiful words.

But precisely now that Dr. Arriaga is Minister of Labor, he has the opportunity to reestablish his prestige and trust among Choco workers. Now that he is Minister of Hygiene and Social Welfare, he has in his hands the opportunity to build sewers in the Chocoan towns, to properly sanitize the fields and provide the hospitals with everything necessary.

He knows how to “seize the opportune moment” and the opportune moment presents itself to him. What has most upset Arriaga’s actions is Law 2 of 1943. He did not calculate that the people would penetrate the errors, it is said that they were voluntary, of such a law, which caused a general commotion of protest in Chocó.

I will not comment here on the Arriaga law, as the newspapers called it, because it requires much more space, but I will do so soon. However, I invite the honorable representatives who approved it and the former president in charge of the republic, Dr. Darío Echandía, to review it in their free time.

The minister

It is true that Colombia is a democratic country, apart from its imperfections. Marco Fidel Suárez, like the palm that rises from the weeds, like the gold or the diamond that goes from the mud to the finger of the empress, emerged for the presidency of the republic. In every moment of his existence he tried to improve himself through constant study and work; That is why he bequeathed us the immortal “Prayer from him to Jesus Christ”, only after fourteen years of care about it.

The arrival of Adán Arriaga Andrade to the ministry is another encouragement for the humble children of Colombia in their desire to improve. Arriaga is a man born in Chocó, under a very simple roof, of Indian, black and mulatto race, he studied with sacrifice and has suffered the hardships and disappointments of life. He was in his third or fourth year of law and went to spend the holidays in Quibdó. A citizen friend of his, who knew about Arriaga’s education and his achievements in his studies, invited him to a party that would be attended by some of the most elite girls from the highest society of Quibdos.

What they call the First Race there. They were all surprised to see that Arriaga was one of the guests. One of them frowned contemptuously, saying to the leader of the party: “If this black man is going to dance here, I’ll leave.” Since the person who had called Arriaga was a conscious individual, he ignored him and the music continued without interruption. The girl’s father came and took her away.

I sincerely ask: where did it come from, and what is that quibdoseño lineage worth? Which of its members even reaches Adán Arriaga Andrade’s knees?

The curious thing about the story is that today she herself is the wife of the minister, who must have taken her to dance in the great halls. This act by Arriaga Andrade ennobles his spirit and constitutes a beautiful example of Christianity for youth, it is the echo of the Cross that still resonates in the hearts of men: “Lord, forgive them because they do not know what they are doing!”

Although Arriaga is not a humanist, nor an eminent jurist, nor a finished statesman, nor a philosopher, nor a poet, he can carry out his ministry of work, hygiene and social security with brilliance, because he is intelligent enough to solve his current problems. If he has not paid much attention to becoming a high intellectual, it is because he knows himself. He knows that he has the indispensable tactics to get where he wants. He understands that in this world “what suits the house comes.”

Arriaga is one of the most illustrious professional politicians that Colombia has. Let us not be surprised any day now if we are surprised by the news that he has been appointed ambassador to the Holy See or elevated to the country’s first magistracy.

It seems to me that Arriaga is a citizen who does not hold a grudge against anyone. On the other hand, he is very proud, he likes praise and cliques. In himself he is not nice, but he tries to be because he knows his flaws. Now he has invented a ministerial smile that gives him away. However, his secretaries say that “Dr. Arriaga is divine, he is a genius, he is fantastic, he is very sentimental, if it weren’t…”.

Arriaga has treated me, in particular, very kindly; but I know that this is because my father is a liberal leader in a town in Chocó.

With López from Gethsemane to Golgotha

If Arriaga makes mistakes as a liberal, Lopism forgives him. He has put his chest in defense of President López. Firstly, it was in Chocó, on the eve of the last presidential elections, where Arriaga demonstrated his vigor. In Istmina they understood that his presence took away the last hopes of victory for antilopism in Chocó and they resolved to eliminate him from the field. Having become aware of Arriaga’s arrival in Cértegui, they sent a telegram to their colleagues, more or less in these terms: “Messrs. Arriaga, Baudó will continue.”

Fortunately, the telegraph operator who received the message was a lopista disciple of Luis de Greiff, and one of the names to which the telegram was addressed belonged to a close relative of Arriaga. All citizens moved to support the liberal leader.

Once the telegram was known, Arriaga himself wrote the response, naturally using incorrect information. The event was immediately notified to the government minister, who, ipso facto, authorized the mayor to place the police necessary for his custody at Arriaga’s disposal.

And at the zero hour of our democratic institutions, when the illustrious head of liberalism, Alfonso López, had to surrender into the hands of sinners, in the same place where ingratitude demanded the head of General Nariño, Arriaga was the disciple who accompanied to the teacher in the street of bitterness; It was Veronica; She was the good thief who is with López in paradise today. The Pasto coup gave Arriaga, in history, a position next to President López. That is why Alfonso López, a pleasant man, will never forget the person of the current Chocoan minister.

