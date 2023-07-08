Home » Adaptation works begin at the Ciudad Equidad health center
He Ciudad Equidad health center It will have modern facilities, including three outpatient areas, dental care units, a vaccination clinic, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and specialized rooms for different medical procedures. Besides, There will be observation rooms, care for acute diarrheal diseases, and a delivery room.among other essential services.

During the event, Mayor Virna Johnson highlighted the achievements made in the improvement plan for the ESE Alexander Prospero Reverandwhich has made it possible to stabilize finances, reopen health centers and posts, as well as invest in medical equipment.

These advances seek to offer a better service to 255 thousand affiliates served by the public hospital network in Santa Marta.

