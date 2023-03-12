Home News Add another day with zero homicides in El Salvador
Add another day with zero homicides in El Salvador

Add another day with zero homicides in El Salvador

El Salvador continues adding days without reporting deaths, caused by gang violence throughout the national territory. As reported by the National Civil Police (PNC), this Saturday, March 11, there were no homicides in the country. “We ended on Saturday, March 11, with 0 homicides in the country,” said the […]

