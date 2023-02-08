CCTV news (news broadcast): In the early spring, all localities seize the favorable opportunity, adapt measures to local conditions, expand characteristic industries, build beautiful villages, and add vitality to rural revitalization.

High-standard farmland construction is the foundation of food security. Just after the beginning of spring, construction of high-standard farmland in Guangxi, Inner Mongolia and other places started. The fervent construction of 930,000 mu of high-standard farmland in Bayannaoer, Inner Mongolia will change the situation of irregular land plots and uneven layout of ditches and roads in the local area for many years. In Fuchuan, Guangxi, the local area is transforming dry land and wasteland into high-yield paddy fields with “square fields, connected roads, and irrigable”. After the transformation, it is estimated that 10,800 mu of paddy fields will be added to provide guarantee for large-scale planting.

At the beginning of the new year, Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Henan and other places have promoted rural revitalization through the development of distinctive industries, and many rural “local products” are becoming local pillar industries.

At the National Plateau Agricultural Science and Technology Demonstration Park in Huzhu County, Haidong, Qinghai, technicians are busy cultivating plateau strawberries. In Anhui, according to the characteristics of regional resources in southern Anhui, central Anhui, and northern Anhui, the top ten green food industries such as grain, oil, fruits and vegetables will be expanded, and more agricultural value-added income will be left in the countryside.

At present, the characteristic breeding industry in Ningxia, Gansu and other places has improved quality and increased by focusing on improved species, expanding scale, and digitizing. In the past two days, the Ningxia fresh milk quality traceability digital platform has been officially put into operation, realizing the traceability of dairy enterprises, milk stations, and transport vehicles. At the beef cattle breeding base in Wuwei, Gansu, workers are constructing fences and top beams for the cowsheds, which are expected to be put into the fences for livestock in April.

Based on characteristics, adapt measures to local conditions. Mohe, Heilongjiang takes advantage of its rich ice and snow resources to promote the transformation and upgrading of farmhouses to boutique homestays and boost the development of rural tourism.

Around the urban-rural fringe and central villages and other characteristic areas, Guangdong has stepped up the construction of more than 500 demonstration belts for rural revitalization, including Lufeng’s “Binhai Corridor” and Maoming’s “Wonderful Baili”. In Langtou Village, where ancient Lingnan buildings are concentrated, the art and culture center with an area of ​​over 10,000 square meters is undergoing general renovation before it is put into use.

In Wenzhou, Quzhou and other places in Zhejiang, improving the construction of beautiful countryside and cultivating new forms of digital agriculture are the focus of everyone’s work for rural revitalization this early spring. Walking into Heer Village, Yongjia County, Zhejiang Province, the reporter saw that the historical and cultural ancient street was being repaired in the village, and the street was ready to welcome visitors during the “May 1st” period. At the same time as the hardware transformation, the farm maker training to improve farmers’ ability to start a business and employ themselves is also being carried out.



