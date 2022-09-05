Home News Added 18+10!Shenzhen official announcement: If these conditions are met, temporary control measures can be lifted and normalized management can be implemented | Daily Economic News
News

Added 18+10!Shenzhen official announcement: If these conditions are met, temporary control measures can be lifted and normalized management can be implemented | Daily Economic News

by admin
Added 18+10!Shenzhen official announcement: If these conditions are met, temporary control measures can be lifted and normalized management can be implemented | Daily Economic News

On September 4, Shenzhen held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. press release announcement,From 0:00 to 12:00 on September 4, Shenzhen added 18 confirmed cases and 10 asymptomatic infections.

Lin Hancheng, a second-level inspector of the Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission, said that at present, the number of new cases in Shenzhen has dropped significantly. From 0:00 on September 5th, Shenzhen has adopted the following hierarchical and classified management and control measures.

Image source: Photo Network-500712761

1. During the period of September 2-4,Taking the street as a unit, if there are no positive social cases for three consecutive days, the temporary control measures will be lifted and normalized management will be implemented.

2. During the period from September 2nd to 4th, with the street as a unit, if there is a positive social case,From the date of the last positive social case, the temporary control measures will be postponed for three days. During this period, if there are no new positive social cases for three consecutive days, normalized management will be implemented.

3. In view of the large number of new positive cases in the society of Nanyuan Street, Futian District, and the high risk, the management of medium-risk areas will continue to be implemented. The time will be calculated from 0:00 on September 2, and the specific prevention and control policies of each district will be under the command of epidemic prevention and control in each district. Ministry released.

Some streets that continue to take temporary control measures must implement stricter social management measures, strictly check the white list, and refuse entry to non-essential urban village residents. All takeaways, express delivery, etc. do not enter communities, communities, and urban villages, and implement contactless delivery. In accordance with the notification requirements of the streets and communities where they are located, they should participate in nucleic acid testing every day at different times and take personal protection. Other streets under normalized management must continue to strictly implement the relevant requirements for normalized prevention and control work. The entrances and exits of urbanized areas and densely populated areas in residential quarters must be on duty 24 hours a day. Nucleic acid results must be checked, and body temperature must be checked. Tests are required, masks must be worn, and site codes must be scanned.

See also  Summit on territorial continuity, the mobility of Sardinians depends on a formula

At the same time, Shenzhen has made corresponding adjustments to the city’s bus and subway operations. The adjustment information of related projects can be inquired through the real-time bus app and the Shenzhen Metro public account.

Daily Economic News Comprehensive from CCTV News

Source of cover image: Photo Network-500712761


Copyright Notice

1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.

2

Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.

3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.

You may also like

In response to typhoon “Xuanlannuo”, Zhejiang harvested 60,000...

Co-construction, Co-governance and Shared Results——Observations from the 2022...

Scarred Salento: vandals smear the archaeological area near...

From 0:00 to 12:00 on September 4, Shenzhen...

Comelico Superiore, mushroom hunter breaks his ankle

Unleash the market advantages and work together for...

Cernobbio, applause to pro-Draghi Calenda. Meloni-Salvini clash over...

The Peking Opera Cultural Journey Special Exhibition will...

Expansion of Costa asylum reaches 390 thousand euros...

Pope Luciani: today the beatification in St. Peter’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy