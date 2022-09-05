On September 4, Shenzhen held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. press release announcement,From 0:00 to 12:00 on September 4, Shenzhen added 18 confirmed cases and 10 asymptomatic infections.

Lin Hancheng, a second-level inspector of the Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission, said that at present, the number of new cases in Shenzhen has dropped significantly. From 0:00 on September 5th, Shenzhen has adopted the following hierarchical and classified management and control measures.

1. During the period of September 2-4,Taking the street as a unit, if there are no positive social cases for three consecutive days, the temporary control measures will be lifted and normalized management will be implemented.

2. During the period from September 2nd to 4th, with the street as a unit, if there is a positive social case,From the date of the last positive social case, the temporary control measures will be postponed for three days. During this period, if there are no new positive social cases for three consecutive days, normalized management will be implemented.

3. In view of the large number of new positive cases in the society of Nanyuan Street, Futian District, and the high risk, the management of medium-risk areas will continue to be implemented. The time will be calculated from 0:00 on September 2, and the specific prevention and control policies of each district will be under the command of epidemic prevention and control in each district. Ministry released.

Some streets that continue to take temporary control measures must implement stricter social management measures, strictly check the white list, and refuse entry to non-essential urban village residents. All takeaways, express delivery, etc. do not enter communities, communities, and urban villages, and implement contactless delivery. In accordance with the notification requirements of the streets and communities where they are located, they should participate in nucleic acid testing every day at different times and take personal protection. Other streets under normalized management must continue to strictly implement the relevant requirements for normalized prevention and control work. The entrances and exits of urbanized areas and densely populated areas in residential quarters must be on duty 24 hours a day. Nucleic acid results must be checked, and body temperature must be checked. Tests are required, masks must be worn, and site codes must be scanned.

At the same time, Shenzhen has made corresponding adjustments to the city’s bus and subway operations. The adjustment information of related projects can be inquired through the real-time bus app and the Shenzhen Metro public account.

