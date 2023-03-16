Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 15th Topic: Adding bricks and tiles to the great cause of building a strong country and national rejuvenation——General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the closing meeting of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress inspired the whole party, the whole army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to forge ahead with confidence in a new journey

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Over the past few days, all walks of life have studied in depth the important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission at the closing meeting of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress. The majority of representatives, committee members, cadres and the masses expressed that they must unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and continue to contribute to the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation with high-spirited fighting spirit and innovative spirit .

inspiring ambitious goals

“From now until the middle of this century, it is the central task of the whole party and the people to comprehensively build a modern socialist country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” The power to create greatness.

Listening to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on the spot, Sun Zezhou, the chief designer of the Chang’e-4 probe of the Fifth Academy of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, was very excited: “I firmly believe that under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, the pace of Chinese people’s exploration of space We will go bigger and farther. We will continue to march towards the vast universe, and contribute more to the high-level technological self-reliance and the construction of a space power.”

The “millennium beautiful forest” reveals new buds, the main and secondary arterial roads are gathered into a network, and high-tech industries are flourishing…Wang Jianxun, deputy general manager of the Xiong’an Development Branch of the North China Company of the China Construction Eighth Bureau, witnessed the extraordinary changes in the Xiong’an New District. He said: “We will closely follow the general secretary, draw a blueprint to the end, promote the construction of the Xiongan New Area project with high standards, and build a high-quality, high-level socialist modern city.”

Representative Liu Zibin, Chairman of Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd. said: “After listening to the important speech of the General Secretary, the motivation for innovation and development is stronger, and the confidence is firmer. On the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, our private enterprises have great potential and will accelerate the promotion. Industrial upgrading, fulfilling corporate social responsibilities, and contributing to high-quality development.”

A great party creates a great spirit, and a great spirit makes a great cause.

Xue Lin, a professor at China‘s Yan’an Leaders Academy, believes: “General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech runs through history, reality and the future, exalting the spirit of historical initiative and strengthening historical self-confidence, which is very encouraging. We must embark on a new journey with a high degree of historical awareness. , a strong historical responsibility and a more confident mental state, continue to push forward the great cause of national rejuvenation.”

On the Pamir Plateau, more than 4,000 kilometers away from Beijing, officers and soldiers of the Khongjerab Frontier Defense Company of the Xinjiang Military Region watched the live broadcast of President Xi Jinping’s important speech. Company instructor Feng Kangji said: “We will keep in mind Chairman Xi’s entrustment, strengthen our ability to prepare for war, resolutely guard the west gate of the motherland, contribute to the comprehensive promotion of national defense and military modernization, and effectively safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests. the Great Wall of Steel.”

Unity is strength, and struggle creates great achievements. The cadres and workers of the Central Party School, the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, the All-China Women’s Federation, and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs stated that they must continue to consolidate and develop the great unity of the people of all ethnic groups in the country, the great unity of the Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad, mobilize all positive factors, and gather majestic forces to move towards national rejuvenation. A bright future is striding forward.

The Central Committee of the Democratic Revolutionary Committee, the Central Committee of the Taiwan League, and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce stated that on the new journey, we must always maintain the political nature of unity and struggle, perform our duties with a more vigorous and promising spirit, and concentrate on serving the overall situation. Play a greater role and make new contributions to the grand goal of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.

Grasp the initiative and unswervingly promote high-quality development

“In the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, we must unswervingly promote high-quality development.” General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out the direction for the new journey.

Only by focusing on improving the self-reliance and self-improvement ability of science and technology can we firmly grasp the development initiative.

In Dalian Guangyang Group, technical workers are debugging a batch of five-axis CNC machine tools. “The performance of these machine tools is benchmarked against the international advanced level, and all key core components have been independently controlled domestically.” Yu Dehai, chairman of the group, said that we will continue to strengthen the talent chain, technology chain and industrial chain, and strengthen the core of the enterprise with high-quality development Competitiveness.

Promoting green and low-carbon economic and social development is an inevitable requirement for building an ecological civilization and building a high-quality modern economic system.

After studying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, Cai Dingjia, Secretary of the Party Branch of Angla Village, Qumahe Township, Qumalai County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province was very excited. “I feel more eager and hopeful!” He said that this year the village will focus on building a green organic agricultural and livestock product export area, developing eco-tourism for mountaineering on Mount Yuzhu, developing green industries, and expanding the industrial chain, so that the village will develop and change greatly.

The implementation of the regional coordinated development strategy is an important part of implementing the new development concept and accelerating the construction of a new development pattern.

Thanks to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development strategy, Yunaccount (Tianjin) Shared Economic Information Consulting Co., Ltd. has grown rapidly along the Bohai Bay. The chairman of the company, Yang Hui, said: “General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is to promote the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. Go deep and solidly inject new momentum. Now that the industrial chains of the three regions are deeply integrated and complementary, and the flow of production factors is accelerating, we will continue to strengthen collaborative innovation in science and technology, cultivate new formats and new momentum, and make new contributions to the high-quality development of the region.”

Wu Kaiming, general manager of China Telecom Cloud Computing Guizhou Information Park Operation Center, said that Guizhou is seizing the opportunity of the national “East Counting West Counting” project to promote the construction of an innovation zone for digital economy development. “We will further build and operate the park, help Guizhou build a computing power guarantee base for the whole country, actively integrate into the new development pattern, and seize new opportunities in the digital economy.”

The cadres and workers of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the People’s Bank of China stated that they will actively take on responsibilities, conscientiously implement the institutional reform deployment of the State Council, take the national demand as the guide, strengthen strategic planning, system reform, resource coordination and other responsibilities, and promote high-level development with new atmosphere and new actions. Quality development achieved new results.

Keeping in mind the entrustment to gather hard-working and progressive forces

General Secretary Xi Jinping called for continuing to contribute to building a strong country and national rejuvenation, adding glory and luster, and motivating all walks of life to work hard based on their posts.

Member Xu Congjian, president of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, was deeply impressed by General Secretary Xi Jinping’s mention of “improving the social security system and strengthening basic public services” and “making the achievements of modernization benefit all people more and more equitably”. He said: “The Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University has jointly built a regional obstetrics and gynecology medical center with health institutions in Henan, Yunnan and other places, focusing on solving the problem of people’s difficulty in seeking medical treatment in different places. In the future, it will further promote the expansion and sinking of medical resources to benefit More grassroots people.”

In Daxi Village, Songkou Town, Yongtai County, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, the signboard of rural tourism has gradually become popular, and it has also attracted many villagers to return to their hometowns to start businesses. Huang Shijie, secretary of the village party branch, said: “As a grassroots cadre, I will keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, closely combine rural revitalization with the construction of ecological civilization, and strive to lead the villagers to create a happy life with rich villages, beautiful scenery, and harmonious people.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to firmly promote high-level opening up to the outside world, not only make good use of the global market and resources to develop itself, but also promote the common development of the world.

In 2022, the import and export value of Yangpu Bonded Port Zone will increase by 13.3% year-on-year, and the actual use of foreign capital will increase by 2.5 times year-on-year. Zhang Hongguang, director of the Development Bureau of Yangpu Free Trade Port Area, said: “As a pioneer zone in the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port, Yangpu will do a good job in stress testing the closed operation of Hainan Free Trade Port, in order to promote high-level opening up to the outside world and strengthen domestic The linkage effect of the two resources in the two international markets provides a strong guarantee.”

Officials and staff of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Audit Office stated that they will always adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, firmly grasp historical opportunities, effectively deal with risks and challenges, and solidly promote the implementation of various reform tasks , with hard work, actual performance, and actual results, promote the effective improvement of the economy and the reasonable growth of the quantity, and continuously strengthen China‘s economic strength, scientific and technological strength, and comprehensive national strength.

Security is the foundation of development, and stability is the prerequisite for prosperity. Officials and workers from the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Security, the National Health Commission, and the Ministry of Emergency Management said that on the new journey, we must consciously put our work in the overall situation of the party and the country to plan and promote, thoroughly implement the overall national security concept, and better coordinate development Safety and security, a new development pattern with a new security pattern, and high-quality development with a high level of security.

“The baton of building a strong country and national rejuvenation has historically fallen on our generation.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words inspired the youth.

Chen Siyu, a doctoral student at the School of Marxism at Wuhan University, is full of confidence: “As young people in the new era, we must transform what we have learned and thought into conscious actions to serve the motherland and the people. Youth blooms brilliantly in the fiery practice of comprehensively building a modern socialist country.”