Home » Adding two new features to WhatsApp
News

Adding two new features to WhatsApp

by admin
Adding two new features to WhatsApp

CALIFORNIA: Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out another update to users, allowing them to share screens during video calls, WaBetaInfo reported on Saturday.

According to WhatsApp, the instant messaging app is introducing a screen sharing feature as well as a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar.

This new feature is currently available to some beta testers but will be rolled out to more people in the coming days.

Earlier, WhatsApp made changes to voice and video calls by improving them. It has also introduced changes for missed calls depending on the color of the Android version of the app.

Once you click on the new icon in the call control view, you will be able to share your screen with another person. Your screen will be recorded and shared.

Older versions of Android may not be able to use this feature. Moreover, it won’t work for large group calls as well as those using older versions of WhatsApp.

Users have full control over this feature. Users can stop this process at any time while sharing your screen during a video call. Also, this feature is enabled only if you give your consent to share the content of your screen.

Additionally, users can see minor changes at the bottom of the navigation bar with the tabs rearranged in a special way.

See also  Yunnan rectifies corruption and unhealthy practices in the medical and medical insurance field and recovers more than 8.33 million yuan in medical insurance funds_organization

You may also like

Strengthening international exchanges and cooperation to solve common...

Ecuador will participate in the International Biennial of...

Break the micro-trafficking chain

Agora uncoverer Mieruch: Little is known about the...

Tesãi Foundation commemorates National Pneumologist Day

Peace will be achieved when Russia and Ukraine...

Ximen Mining Closes Financing – 27.05.2023

What happened to Chinese society?Reappearance of the Miemen...

THE AFRICAN TRIBAL LEADER WHO DEFEATED THE BRITISH...

Perspective. Sumapaz: Bogotá’s strategic and environmental rearguard

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy