Adding two new features to WhatsApp

CALIFORNIA: Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out another update to users, allowing them to share screens during video calls, WaBetaInfo reported on Saturday.

According to WhatsApp, the instant messaging app is introducing a screen sharing feature as well as a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar.

This new feature is currently available to some beta testers but will be rolled out to more people in the coming days.

Earlier, WhatsApp made changes to voice and video calls by improving them. It has also introduced changes for missed calls depending on the color of the Android version of the app.

Once you click on the new icon in the call control view, you will be able to share your screen with another person. Your screen will be recorded and shared.

Older versions of Android may not be able to use this feature. Moreover, it won’t work for large group calls as well as those using older versions of WhatsApp.

Users have full control over this feature. Users can stop this process at any time while sharing your screen during a video call. Also, this feature is enabled only if you give your consent to share the content of your screen.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19: what’s new? • WhatsApp is releasing a screen-sharing feature!

• A new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar is available.https://t.co/qXkMrWFZfM pic.twitter.com/ktowYuslIz — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 27, 2023

Additionally, users can see minor changes at the bottom of the navigation bar with the tabs rearranged in a special way.