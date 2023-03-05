AUSTIN, Texas, March 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced today

that additional data from its OraGrowtH212 trial was included in an oral presentation of interim results at the 2023 International Meeting of Pediatric Endocrinology (IMPE)held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 4-7, 2023. Data from the interim analysis of its OraGrowtH210

trial are also being presented as a poster during the conference.

“The additional data presented at IMPE on our OraGrowtH212 Trial reinforce the conclusions drawn about the PK/PD profile of LUM-201 from the interim data analysis we conducted last November,” said

Rick Hawkins, Chairman and CEO of Lumos Pharma. “The data update continued to show a dose-dependent increase of growth hormone pulsatility, correlation of pulsatility with increased height

velocity, and a durable response out to 12 months. Now that the OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 trials are fully enrolled, we look forward to completing these studies and announcing top line results

in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

Oral Presentation

Title – Dose-dependent Increase in GH AUC 0-12h with LUM-201 in Idiopathic Pediatric GH Deficiency (iPGHD) from the Interim Analysis Data of the OraGrowtH212

Trial

Lead Author – Fernando Cassorla, M.D., Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology, University of Chile

Date/Time – Sunday, March 5, 3:15 PM – 4:00 PM local time

Slide presentation available in the Posters & Publications section of Lumos Pharma’s website