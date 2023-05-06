Additions and works that have not been finished in Valledupar

From June 24 to July 5, 2022, Valledupar It was the main venue of the Bolivarian Games. To receive the hundreds of athletes, the capital of Cesar was prepared by building a dozen stages.

With a positive qualification, due to the victory of the Colombian delegation and the massive support of the vallenatos for the events, the ‘but’ of the games were the scenarios that were not delivered on time.

Eight months after the conclusion of the Bolivarian Games, EL PILÓN investigated which scenarios have already been built and which ones are pending.

DEPARTMENT

The Government of Cesar was in charge of building 7 scenarios, of which 4 have already been completed and 3 are pending. In this case, the Governor already delivered 100% of the athletics stadium, the judo coliseum, softball stadium and the Erasmo Camacho baseball stadium.

The athletics stadium was delivered 100%.

On the other hand, the following remain to be finished: the Olympic Swimming Pool, built at the Popular University of Cesar, which has already been approved by the inspectorate pending approval; The Multifunctional Gymnastics Coliseum is 81.3% complete, however, the worrying thing is that the work is suspended; and the last one pending, and with greater delays, is the Multifunctional Basketball Coliseum, with an advance of 66.6%.

DELAYS

After an addition of 5 months to the initial term, last April, the audit received the construction of the Olympic Pool, which cost $16,866 million.

This work was built by the 2021 Bolivarian Olympic Pool Consortium, made up of Julio Javier Palomino, with 30%; Eduardo José Cayón, with 30%; Obras de Ingeniería Guadalupe SAS with 30% and WCC Groups SAS with 10% participation. The legal representative is Keny Rene Vega Luque, a renowned contractor close to Congressman Ape Cuello.

SUSPENDED WORK

Eight months after the conclusion of the Bolivarian Games, the construction of the Multifunctional Coliseum of the Popular University of Cesar It has been suspended since December. The work has an advance of 81.3%.

Last December, the supervisor of the Ministry of Sport recommended that the work should stop for construction hazards. In this sense, the Secretary of Infrastructure of Cesar, Esther Mendoza, assured that the restart of the work depends on the times of the Ministry of Sports.

This work was awarded to the Consorcio Constructores Coliseo, whose legal representative is businessman Alfonso José Cayón Medina, who is involved in the OCAD Paz scandal.

The construction consortium is made up of Insuobras GCS, with the 50 %, whose legal representative is Gustavo Adolfo Campo; GCON Construcciones SAS with the 30 %with the legal representation of Gabriela Morales Lascano, and Promotora Cayon Medina with the 20 %represented by Alfonso José Cayón Medina.

GCON Construcciones is related to the representative Ape Cuello, because Cindy Paola Daza Benjumea, legal representative of La Calle Weekly, was part of that company’s board of directors. El Semanario is one of the contributors to the campaign of representative Cuello.

THE ONE WITH LESS ADVANCE

The Multifunctional Basketball Coliseum records a preview of the 66,6%according to information provided by the Cesar Infrastructure Secretariat.

This work began in February 2022, and had a Initial term of 12 months. The tender was awarded to the Multifunctional Consortium for an initial value of $17,243 million, however later they added $3,618 millionfor a total of $20,861 million, becoming the most expensive scenario built by the Government for the Bolivarian Games.

The consortium is made up of EE Ingeniería SAS, with a 60%, and Insuobras GCS, with one 40%. The work was suspended from the December 31, 2022and restarted in mid-April.

WORKS OF THE CITY HALL

For its part, the Valledupar City Hall built two works: three beach volleyball courts and a mountain bike track. Both constructions, which were delivered by the contractor, had an investment of $649 million.

Due to failures in planning, unforeseen events and observations of the international technical directors, who are the endorsers of the scenarios, they added $271 million41% more than the initial value.

By Deivis Caro

