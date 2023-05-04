Diego Ivan

Lucumi Cuesta,

Diego Ivan Lucumi CuestaAssociate Professor, School of Government, Universidad de los Andes

“In Colombia, 4 out of 10 heart attacks and 6 out of 10 strokes are associated with hypertension”, This program allows us to understand the role of social factors, such as forced displacement and the stress it generates, in creating conditions conducive to the development of hypertension.

Project objectives

Understand the role of social factors, such as forced displacement and the stress it generates, in creating conditions conducive to the development of hypertension

Are there entities, associations or companies that are allies or that support the project?

To help manage the results of the research, the initiative Addressing the social determinants of hypertension in Quibdó was established and a local coalition was created, made up of government, academic and community organizations, currently supported by the School of Government of the University de los Andes, which seeks to respond to the problem and propose concrete improvement actions.

What are the main results of the project?

Two of the important findings of the study were related to the breakdown of the social fabric and the lack of spaces for physical activity in the marginalized neighborhoods of the city. As an alternative, an organization, a member of the coalition, leads the development of a pilot program in neighborhoods of commune 1, which received the majority of the displaced population. This program includes walks and aerobics classes taught by members of the community.

What impacts has it had?

Preliminary findings of the program suggest an increase in physical activities, participation of various groups of residents in scheduled activities, improvement in the safety of the area and adequacy of the spaces available for recreation and physical activity, and it is growing sustainably. to the point where several people have been trained to teach the classes, and the model is being replicated in other neighborhoods.

Context

Chocó is one of the most inequitable departments in the country and Quibdó is a city with high levels of poverty and other social disadvantages when compared to the rest of the country. For this reason, the initiative seeks to study how social factors influence the development and inequalities in hypertension in the population of Quibdó.

Addressing the social determinants of hypertension in Quibdó is an initiative that emerged in 2013 when Diego Lucumí, a professor at the School of Government, was finishing his doctorate. His idea was to start studying the determinants and social inequities related to hypertension in Colombia. As part of their work, a qualitative study was carried out in Quibdó with social and political actors from that city, who participated in interviews in which they sought to explore how, from their perspective, social factors and urban living conditions influenced the development of hypertension in that city.

The results of Lucumí’s thesis concluded that, from the perspective of the participants, displacement, unemployment, urban planning and other factors play a role in the development of the disease. So she decided not to use the traditional view of hypertension risk factors, but rather the view that the qualitative study was showing.

Taking the above into account and the fact that the participants, throughout the interviews, asked themselves: “And what will happen next?”, it was proposed to develop the initiative Addressing the Social Determinants of Hypertension in Quibdó (ADSHQ), which seeks the approach to hypertension based on research, the development of interventions and the training of human resources.

In order to articulate the efforts that the development of the initiative required, it was decided to form a coalition, very usual in contexts such as the United States, where communities meet with a common objective. Community coalitions seek to articulate or bring together various actors who may be interested in working on an issue that affects them and for which the articulation of resources is more appropriate than their isolated use by the organizations involved.

For the formation of the coalition, initially, various social organizations and government institutions were identified, as well as the local university, which were invited to participate. Based on these contacts and a meeting in which the results were presented to organizations interested in the social approach to hypertension, it was agreed to create the Inter-Ethnic Coalition for Integral Health (Coaintsi).

Coaintsi manages the ADSHQ initiative and today it is made up of six organizations: four community organizations: Estrategias e impactos, Chocó Visible, Casimiro Community Council and Funach (Te Abrazo Chocó Foundation); the Technological University of Chocó; and the Ministry of Health. Under this work scheme, the School of Government works together with Coaintsi for the development of the projects that are developed as part of the initiative.

Projects:

1. Quibdó Community Health and Cardiovascular Disease Survey (ECSECQ)

The survey arises because there was qualitative evidence of the situation of hypertension in Quibdó, but the city did not have quantitative evidence that would allow us to know the magnitude of the problem or the factors that could be associated with it.

The survey begins with the design of the instruments in 2015, the operational part ends in the second half of 2016 and all of 2017 is done cleaning, purifying and preparing the materials, until descriptive data is available. Community forums were held: meetings in neighborhoods in two of the towns of Quibdó, where the results of the survey were shared, with feedback from the community. Academic articles are currently being produced.

2. Urban living conditions and hypertension: the perspective of the residents of two Quibdó communes

A qualitative study was carried out with the participation of residents of two communes of the city, in order to deepen the understanding of the findings obtained in the ECSECQ. To this end, semi-structured interviews and focus groups were carried out in communes 1 and 3.

In the interviews, similar results were found to the qualitative study that started the initiative: forced displacement, unemployment, and the lack of urban planning were identified by the participants as phenomena that lead to the development of hypertension in multiple ways. However, for the participants there was a topic that was particularly important: insecurity, which they related as an aspect linked to multiple dynamics of their daily lives, including the one that generates limitations to perform physical activity and even to access certain products in their neighborhoods. , since the extortion of the shopkeepers leads to the fact that in several neighborhoods the stores have been closed or the availability of food is limited.

Other daily problems also became evident, such as the poor lighting in the neighbourhoods, the irregular disposal of garbage −especially in peripheral areas−, and the poor condition of the roads and platforms.

3. Healthy daily practices in physical activity and nutrition

This project began in 2014, seeking to identify what are the real alternatives that people have to eat well and to do physical activity. It was proposed to build a pilot program to promote these two behaviors, but since there was no evidence, especially from the perspective of the potential beneficiaries, a qualitative investigation was carried out, in three neighborhoods, based on focus groups and photovoice.

The photovoice is a qualitative technique in which people answer questions through photographs and, later, a discussion of them is made. For this study in Quibdó, two questions were asked to the participants: what are the factors in your neighborhood, in your environment, that favor physical activity or not? And what are the factors in your neighbourhood, or in your environment, that favor or do not favor healthy eating? So, people would go and take pictures with the camera they were given or with their cell phones. The participants then sat down with the printed photographs and chose which ones answered the questions and why. This discussion was recorded, but unlike a focus group the researcher was not leading, the participants simply talked until they agreed based on a question guide that was provided to them and which led them to choose the photograph they considered most appropriate. to answer each question.

With this information, more evidence was obtained to make interventions on issues of physical activity and nutrition in the neighborhoods. And the decision was made to start promoting physical activity with the participation of Fundación Te Abrazo Chocó, a group of young people who work in the northern commune of Quibdó. This commune is characterized because a large part of the displaced population arrived there and because it has great deficits in services and public spaces.

The youth of the foundation developed, with academic support, a program to promote physical activity in some neighborhoods of the commune, which included aerobics in the communes taught by the youth of the Fundación Te Abrazo Chocó and a race through Quibdó.

When the youngsters who were in criminal groups saw that their neighbors were doing aerobics, security also improved, since those who were going to exercise were their mothers, their sisters, their daughters.

At the athletic race that was organized in the city as part of this project, some local journalists said: “It’s good that this area generates good, positive news.” The race did something symbolic: it left the northern commune, reached the center of the city and returned to the northern commune. It was a circular tour that had the message: “Not everything that comes out of here is bad, there are other things that can be done.”

4. Pascardio: Action Plan for the Promotion of Cardiovascular Health in Quibdó

Pascardio is an action plan being developed by Coaintsi and the School of Government of the Universidad de los Andes with funding from the Global Health Initiative of the Henry Ford Health System.

Pascardio’s preparation has included analyzing the evidence from previous studies, conducting a literature review and carrying out an inventory of actions, to then prioritize the most feasible actions to develop in Quibdó over the next five years. The proposed actions are then discussed with community actors and local institutions. Once it has been concluded, it is expected that it will be approved by the City Council and adopted by municipal agreement and thus become a roadmap for decision-making related to addressing urban living conditions linked to health. cardiovascular in the city.

5. Community health workshop

This workshop is held every two years and its objective is to evaluate the progress of the initiative Addressing the Social Determinants of Hypertension in Quibdó. The first workshop was held in 2015 in order to guide the development of the ECSECQ. In 2017, the second meeting took place and answered the question “what are these data for?”.

A new edition of the workshop will be held in June 2019 and is aimed at improving the development of interventions for the promotion of cardiovascular health in the city. People from the municipal and local governments, from the Technological University of Chocó and community actors participate.

6. Seedbed: Quibdó blood pressure screening design

A hypertension screening model is being designed at three levels and with four components: Measurement, Information, Dissemination and Education, and thus develop the program called “MEASURE your pressure”. Four students from the Universidad de los Andes participate in the seedbed.