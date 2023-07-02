ADG enables new redemption path starting in August

From the second week of July, ADG will begin to enable the first customers to use the new redemption method in a pilot phase. According to its own statements, the software provider wants to continuously expand the pilot phase over the course of the month. The plan is to make the new redemption method available across the board from August. In order for the pharmacies to be able to prepare for this, they should receive training documents together with the update, the company informed PZ when asked.

