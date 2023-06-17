Adhere to green development, polish the ecological background, and let more beautiful villages lead to common prosperity-News Center-Nanhai.com

Since the implementation of the “Thousand Village Demonstration and Ten Thousand Village Renovation” project (hereinafter referred to as the “Ten Thousand Village Project”) in Zhejiang in 2003, in the past 20 years, a project has gone from improving the rural living environment to improving the rural ecological environment, and then promoting the vigorous development of industries and driving farmers. The scientific path to increasing income and becoming rich is becoming increasingly clear.

Continuously broadening the path of green development and exploring the channels for ecological value transformation are the active exploration and successful practice of Zhejiang’s in-depth promotion of the “Ten Thousand Project”. Thanks to the gorgeous transformation of the village appearance and the iterative upgrading of rural industries, in the past 20 years, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in Zhejiang Province has increased from 5,431 yuan in 2003 to 37,565 yuan in 2022, and the annual operating income of the village-level collective economy is 50. The administrative villages with more than ten thousand yuan accounted for 51.2%. A total of more than 47,000 agricultural makers have been cultivated, and a number of talent training brands such as “Quzhou Agricultural Broadcasting” and Lishui “Nong Sanshi” have been created. Beautiful countryside promotes the organic integration of beautiful ecology, beautiful economy and beautiful life.

Ecological and environmental protection is a key link in promoting the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development. Whether the living environment of farmers is beautiful and the quality of air, water and soil are good or not are directly related to whether there is a wide space for rural areas to revitalize rural resources to increase farmers’ income and the ability to gather talents and funds. Gravity is not great.

In Yiwu, saying goodbye to the “dirty, chaotic, and poor” Lizu Village has attracted a large number of young people to return to their hometowns for employment and start a business. Dilapidated old houses and improved infrastructure inside and outside the village provide a broad space for development for makers. By the end of 2022, Lizu Village’s farmer maker team has driven a total of 5 million yuan in consumption, increased the per capita income of villagers by 2,500 yuan, and promoted the village’s collective operating income to exceed 1 million yuan. In Lizhu Town, Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Tangdi Village, which is famous for its orchids, has transformed the resource and ecological advantages of the village into economic advantages, and promoted the deep integration of agriculture, culture and tourism around the orchid characteristic industry. More than 140,000 tourists have directly generated more than 7 million yuan in income, driving the sales of flowers and trees to increase by more than 10 million yuan. The annual income of the village collective economy has increased by more than 2 million yuan, and the per capita income of villagers has exceeded 120,000 yuan. As a key producing area of ​​camellia oleifera in Zhejiang, Changshan County, Quzhou City continues to enrich the “camellia oleifera +” tourism format. In 2022, the income of “oil + tourism” will exceed 300 million yuan, driving about 50,000 local farmers to increase their income. In the Xincun area of ​​Fangcun Town Park, Changshan County, the dilapidated old factory “transformed” into an ancient wooden oil press workshop, which is very popular among tourists. In 2022 alone, it has sold more than 80,000 catties of camellia oleifera, with sales of more than 5.2 million yuan; driving nearly 2 million people around 100,000 villagers were employed, covering more than 50 low-income farmers, increasing the per capita income by more than 20,000 yuan, and the village collective income by more than 500,000 yuan… With the continuous development of new rural business forms such as “beautiful countryside +” agriculture, culture, education, tourism, and health care Emerging, more and more dynamic “beautiful economy” has become the source of power and a strong engine to realize the common prosperity of farmers.

Looking back over the past 20 years, the “Ten Thousand Project” has created thousands of beautiful villages and benefited thousands of peasants. From “indoor modernization, outdoor dirty and disorderly” to “indoor modernization, outdoor four seasons flowers”, from “sitting on the garbage pile and counting banknotes” to “stabilizing the green water and green mountains’ golden rice bowl”, this is what the villagers talk about. Personal experience is also a powerful proof of the remarkable results of the “Ten Thousand Project”. At its root, one of the key factors is to insist on giving priority to ecological development and green development, and to tap ecological value to achieve effective transformation.

Based on the present, the “Ten Thousand Project” is a true portrayal of Zhejiang’s focus on rural revitalization, building beautiful villages, and striving for common prosperity for all villages. It is also a vivid example of promoting high-quality development and injecting momentum into Chinese-style modernization.

Beautiful countryside is not only the yearning and pursuit of farmers for a better life, but also an important part of the rural revitalization strategy. Only when the environment is better can life be better. A good living environment is the ardent expectation of the majority of farmers. We must adhere to green development, build a beautiful home for farmers to live and work in peace, and make a good ecology a support point for rural revitalization.

With the continuous expansion of the scope of renovation and the gradual enrichment of the connotation, the “Ten Thousands of Villages Project” will start from the “Thousands of Villages Demonstration, Tens of Thousands of Villages Renovation”, to the deepening and upgrading of “Thousands of Excellent Villages, Tens of Thousands of Beautiful Villages”, and then to “Thousands of Villages in the Future, Tens of Thousands of Villages Shared Wealth” has been iteratively upgraded, gradually forming a vivid situation of “thousands of villages looking forward to the future, tens of thousands of villages striving for common prosperity, promoting integration of urban and rural areas, and creating harmony and beauty in the whole region”, and finally draw a picture of prosperous industries, livable ecology, civilized rural customs, effective governance, and affluent life. Beautiful rural landscape.

To learn and promote the experience of the “Ten Thousand Project” to make more than 690,000 administrative villages in the country beautiful and rich for everyone, it is necessary to fully realize that green development focuses on solving the problem of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and must realize economic and social development and ecological harmony. Environmental protection works together. At the same time, adapt measures to local conditions, plan scientifically, calculate the ecological account and the development account together, cultivate more distinctive and more dynamic “beautiful villages +” new business formats, and promote the transformation of rural areas into parks, villages into scenic spots, farm houses into guest rooms, and villagers Change shareholders, turn “ecological advantage” into “people’s livelihood welfare”, let the successful model of ecological establishment of villages and ecological prosperity help more beautiful villages to achieve common prosperity. (Huang Angjin, commentator of CNR.com)











