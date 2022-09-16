The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” was published as the majority of cadres and the masses welcomed the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress. This is a major event in the political life of the Party and the country. In order to thoroughly implement the deployment requirements of the CPC Central Committee on earnestly studying, publicizing and implementing the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, under the unified deployment of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Department, the Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department moved quickly and carefully, focusing on the “full coverage” proposed by the Municipal Party Committee. “Work goals, adhere to the combination of “order, learn, and use”, innovate methods and methods to implement them, and strive to promote the study, publicity and implementation of the work to go deep, to the heart, and to the truth.

“Six propaganda linkage” promotes learning “six entrances and six entrances”

The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” is the latest theoretical achievement that reflects General Secretary Xi Jinping’s adherence to emancipating the mind, seeking truth from facts, keeping upright and innovative, deeply grasping the changes in the world, the times, and history, and scientifically answering major issues of the times. An authoritative teaching material for in-depth understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the distinctive practical character and profound and innovative viewpoints.

The Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee and above, under the leadership of the Municipal Party Committee, held a special study meeting for the theoretical study center group of the Municipal Party Committee to convey, study and implement the relevant documents and meeting spirit of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” by the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee, and study and deploy related work. Leading groups and leading cadres at all levels take the lead in learning one step ahead and one level deeper, forming a good situation in which the first level leads the first level, and the city’s party members and cadres learn together.

In order to ensure that the majority of party members, cadres and the masses “have books to read”, Chen Ji, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, attached great importance to it, and immediately presided over a work conference on subscription and distribution and made specific arrangements. Quickly print and issue relevant working documents for subscription and issuance, clarify the division of tasks, and actively guide grass-roots party organizations at all levels, systems and units in the city to implement the subscription work in conjunction with the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee and other departments. Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, Municipal Press and Publication Bureau and other departments and units strengthen the inspection and inspection of printing and distribution (including online distribution) to ensure the safety of subscription and distribution. Up to now, the city has collected and issued about 210,000 copies, and the coverage rate of party members is about 98%, ranking in the forefront of the province.

“The whole book runs through a profound summary of the party’s history, a scientific grasp of the party’s historical experience, and a conscious self-confidence in taking history as a mirror to create the future.” said Gong Yongan, chief of the theory section of the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee. Since its publication, Jiangmen has received enthusiastic responses, and there has been a further upsurge in studying, publicizing and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

According to reports, the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee will coordinate theoretical propaganda, news propaganda, online propaganda, literary propaganda, social propaganda, and external propaganda “six propaganda linkages”, mobilize various propaganda forces at all levels, and promote the study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” “Six entrances and six entrances” (entering the school, entering the classroom, entering the organ, entering the forum, entering the township, entering the village group, entering the enterprise, entering the workshop, entering the base, entering the venue, and entering the work into the screen), so that it is well-known and deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Organize local media to carry out all-round publicity, multi-angle reporting, and in-depth interpretation on important pages, important time periods, and important columns, and vigorously create a strong atmosphere of conscious learning and active implementation throughout the city. For example, the “Jiangmen Daily” opened a column of “In-depth study of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”.

In addition, the Municipal Federation of Social Sciences gave play to the guiding role of municipal social science planning projects, and wrote a number of high-quality theoretical interpretation articles and research results around the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, which were published in the “Jiangmen Daily” and other media columns, creating There is a strong learning atmosphere, and at the same time, several high-quality related political consultation reports are presented for the decision-making reference of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, and the important role of think tanks in the governance of the country can be brought into full play.

“Experts and scholars in Jiangmen’s social sciences have held symposiums to share their experiences, write theoretical study articles based on Jiangmen’s actual situation, and go deep into the grassroots to carry out publicity. More achievements will be made, and the political enthusiasm radiated from the study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” will be transformed into a real strategy to promote the high-quality economic and social development of Jiangmen.” said Lu Nanzhou, a member of the party group and office director of the Municipal Federation of Social Sciences.

Open up the “last mile” of the party’s innovative theory dissemination

Recently, in the Xinhui New Era Civilization Practice Point Red Post Station in the administrative center of Xinhui District, the sound of reading aloud came. A reading sharing and music party class activity of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” was held here. Through simultaneous reading, relay reading, self-selected reading and other links, read the original work, learn the original text, understand the principle, and know the original meaning.

As an official cadre, Chen Wancui, deputy director of the New Era Civilization Practice Guidance Center in Xinhui District, believes that as long as you calm down and carefully read the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, and gradually improve through learning, thinking, practice and understanding, you will definitely be better. To improve their spiritual realm, find out the path and method, and enhance their abilities. “I will continue to improve my theoretical literacy and ideological awareness in the continuous study, continue to innovate the form of publicity and publicity, and promote the party’s innovative theory and party history learning and education to go deep into the grassroots and people’s hearts.” Chen Wancui said.

This is just a microcosm. The Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee integrates advantageous resources, relies on the city’s 1,453 new era civilization practice centers (offices, stations, points), actively builds a “civilized practice + volunteer service” platform, organizes themed learning activities, and solidly promotes “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” No. The four volumes go deep into the masses, the grassroots, and the hearts of the people, opening up the “last mile” of the party’s innovative theory dissemination. In conjunction with the “New Era Reading Season”, we will do a good job in helping farmers donate and experience reading in rural areas, and make use of 24-hour self-service libraries, rural bookstores, cultural stations and other grass-roots learning platforms to vigorously promote and display book content, and promote the continuous deepening of learning and publicity. Be realistic.

In addition, a team of full-time and part-time city, county and town propagandists has been established to continue to promote the brand of grounded “Colorful Mobile Classrooms” such as “Party Classes under Diaolou”. At the same time, make good use of the publicity and education activities on the mass theme of “rejuvenation of a strong country” and other positions, and carry out in-depth grass-roots publicity on the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, so as to truly realize the wide coverage, decentralization and trend of theoretical dissemination. In response to the needs of different groups of people, take multiple measures and carry out micro-propaganda activities with unique overseas Chinese characteristics such as “theoretical publicity + voluntary service + civilized practice” according to local conditions, and explain the party’s innovative theory with front-line perspectives, people’s standpoint, and local accents. into the “pocket” of the masses.

Learn from the great theories and continue to forge ahead

In the past few days, Jiangmen’s propaganda, ideological and cultural system has also studied the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” through various forms. The majority of party members, cadres and the masses read the original work, understand the principles, and discuss their own feelings and experiences, which has widely set off a heated wave of heated discussions. , have expressed that they should reflect the learning achievements in the effectiveness of publicizing the supply-side structural reform, and draw the power of continuous progress from the great theory.

“Volume 4 of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” concentrates on the latest achievements of the modernization of Marxism in China. As a party member and cadre, I am deeply inspired and inspired.” said Huang Huisen, deputy director of the Office of the Propaganda Department of the Xinhui District Committee. In the future, I will put myself, responsibilities, and work in the learning process, and effectively transform the learning results into work measures for forging ahead in a new journey and making contributions to a new era.

The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” includes “Showing the new atmosphere of Chinese literature and art, creating a new splendor of Chinese culture”. Its opening chapter points out that “the prosperity of culture will make the country prosperous, and the strong culture will make the nation strong”. Chen Rongqin, an outstanding literature and art volunteer in Guangdong Province, winner of the Guangdong Lu Xun Literature and Art Award, and vice chairman of the Jiangmen Calligraphy Association, believes that the revitalization of rural culture is particularly important and urgent. “For more than 10 years, I have been paying attention to and participating in related public welfare activities, and I have accumulated some experience.” Chen Rongqin said that he will intensify his efforts next. Children will solve the special difficulties in learning cultural knowledge; on the other hand, they will continue to help mountain schools in the form of voluntary teaching, and help cultivate a new generation of cultural force with cultural people. I hope that I can bring some points to the face and contribute to the “prosperity” and “strength” of the national culture.

(Li Yujun Jiang Xuan)