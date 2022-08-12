Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 11th. Title: Adhering to Great Unity and Great Unity to Jointly Promote the Process of Motherland Reunification – The White Paper “Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era” aroused strong repercussions

Xinhua News Agency reporter

The white paper “Taiwan Issue and China‘s Unification in the New Era” published by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Information Office of the State Council continued to arouse strong repercussions on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and in Hong Kong and Macao.

People from all walks of life said in an interview with a Xinhua News Agency reporter that Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad should unite and fight resolutely against all forces that undermine China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity and attempt to block the reunification of the motherland.

Unite more Taiwan compatriots to understand the righteousness and act in good faith

The Central Committee of the Taiwan League said in a statement that Taiwan has belonged to China since ancient times, and the process of complete reunification of the motherland is unstoppable. As a political party composed of people from Taiwan Province living in the mainland of the motherland, the Taiwan Alliance will give full play to the advantages of family and nostalgia reaching the grassroots and the people, vigorously publicize the policies of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China towards Taiwan, and expose the “Taiwan independence” forces. By doing so, we will guide more Taiwan compatriots to stand on the right side of history and strengthen the anti-independence force to promote reunification.

Zhang Liben from Taipei, Taiwan is a teacher at Minnan Normal University and has been teaching in the mainland for 4 years. In his view, both sides of the strait have the same language and the same language, and they are all Chinese, with many unifying foundations and consensus. Zhang Liben said: “Peace and stability are the common aspirations of the people on both sides of the strait. I hope that more people on the island can more clearly realize that relying on external forces, the people of Taiwan will never be able to live the stable life they expect, and the people’s livelihood and well-being in Taiwan will not be guaranteed. .”

“National reunification is where the righteousness lies, and it is imperative. This is determined by the general trend of the development of cross-strait relations and the historical process of national rejuvenation. It is an irreversible historical trend.” Yang Yizhou, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and vice chairman of the National Taiwan Federation, said that although The situation has changed, and the people on both sides of the strait have broken through interference and obstruction, and have always maintained warm exchanges. Many moving stories have occurred. This shows that no matter how many ups and downs compatriots on both sides of the strait have experienced, and how long the confrontation and isolation have been experienced, there is no force that can separate us.

Lin Mingzheng, a member of the Youth Committee of the New Party, noted that the white paper emphasizes that the reunification of the motherland through peaceful means is in the best interest of the Chinese nation, including Taiwan compatriots, and is most conducive to China‘s long-term and stable development. first choice. Lin Mingzheng believes that this conveys an important message, which is to tell the Taiwanese people that the door to peaceful reunification has not been closed. “I hope that the majority of Taiwan compatriots will understand the profound meaning contained in the white paper and act in accordance with the righteousness.”

“Achieving the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is not only the blessing of the Chinese nation and the Chinese people, but also the blessing of the international community and the people of the world. It will lay a new foundation for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” Liu Yiliang, president of the Macau China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, appealed to the majority of Taiwanese Compatriots have a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the contents of the white paper, respect history, recognize the situation clearly, and stand on the right side of history. The sons and daughters of the Chinese people join hands to write a new chapter in the history of national reunification and national rejuvenation.

“Taiwan independence” is a dead end

The DPP authorities adhere to the “Taiwan independence” separatist stance, and collude with external forces to continue provocations for “independence”, posing a great threat to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait. The white paper has repeatedly named and criticized the DPP, saying that its “independence” actions endanger the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, undermine the prospects for peaceful reunification, and squeeze the space for peaceful reunification. It is an “obstacle that must be removed.” Many interviewees said this was a strong warning to the DPP authorities not to cross the “red line” and “bottom line.”

“The so-called ‘Taiwan independence’ is an attempt to separate Taiwan from China. It is a serious crime of secession. It harms the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the strait and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation. Zhang Xiong, a professor at Tongji University, said that the “Taiwan independence” split by the DPP authorities will only push Taiwan into the abyss of disaster and bring serious harm to Taiwan compatriots.

Lu Wenduan, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of the China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, said that at present, the DPP continues to stubbornly collude with external forces and move against the trend, and will be severely punished by history. The white paper systematically exposes and criticizes the various bad behaviors and serious harms of the DPP authorities, and the relevant statements are highly targeted.

“Interference by external forces is a prominent obstacle to the advancement of China‘s reunification process.” Fu Zhiguan, representative of the Taiwan Provincial Delegation of the National People’s Congress and chairman of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Taiwan Alliance, deeply agreed with the words in the white paper, and was particularly touched.

Fu Zhiguan said that our country has experienced many hardships and vicissitudes in the process of exploring the way of national rejuvenation and prosperity, and has suffered deeply from the interference of foreign forces. Foreign powers have never wanted to benefit us Chinese, they only care about their own interests. As the white paper says, there is no way out for “relying on foreign countries to seek independence”, and “using Taiwan to control China” is doomed to fail. The historical wheel of the reunification of the motherland is rolling forward, and no one or any force can stop it.

Wang Feng, a senior Taiwanese media person, said that the DPP authorities continue to carry out conspiracy activities of “relying on the United States to seek independence”, but the people on the island are sharp-eyed. Many people’s existing stance on the country and nation remains unchanged, and their belief in the peaceful, prosperous and stable life of all Chinese people on both sides of the strait is extremely strong.

Wu Zhirong, vice president of the Wuhan Taiwan-funded Enterprise Association, said that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is a part of China. This is an international consensus and an ironclad historical fact. When external forces play the “Taiwan card”, they regard Taiwan as a pawn to contain China‘s development and progress and obstruct the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. They sacrifice the interests, well-being and bright future of Taiwan compatriots, not for the good of Taiwan compatriots.

“Taiwan compatriots in the mainland should be more courageous to speak up and speak out their hearts more actively. We love the motherland, hope for peace, and hope for reunification.” Wu Zhirong said that he believed that with the joint efforts of compatriots on both sides of the strait, the motherland will eventually It will be completely unified, and the Chinese nation will eventually achieve great rejuvenation. (Reporters: Chen Shu, Qi Xianghui, Liu Gang, Su Xiao, Yu