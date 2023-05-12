Adidas sells the ‘latest’ Yeezy: proceeds go to charity

It could be the last chapter of the ‘saga’ between Adidas e Kanye West the decision of the German company to sell the models of Yeezy remained in stock since breaking the agreement with the American rapper. An unsold item whose proceeds will be donated to charity and which, was estimated in the 12-month resultscould have caused a reduction in revenues of around 1.2 billion for the sportswear giant in 2023.

As reported by Wwdthe CEO of Adidas Bjorn Gulden told investors at the company’s annual meeting on Thursday that proceeds from the sale of Yeezy-branded sneakers will go to organizations representing all those people who have been harmed in some way by West’s comments and behavior. For the moment, however, the company has not yet specified the ways in which the items will be put back on the market, let alone the names of the charities.

A decision that would therefore eliminate for Adidas also the risk of ‘stumbling’ in some media accident (although this could lead to a possible percentage on sales for West). Already in last quarter’s call to analysts, Gulden had indeed spoken openly about the options that had been presented regarding the ‘Yeezy problem’, specifying how the sale of the products alone could potentially increase the company’s revenues, involving a possible risk in terms of reputation and image. Previously, in fact, again according to reports from the American newspaper, Adidas had considered the possibility of reducing losses by ‘rebranding’ and putting the controversial footwear back on sale. At the same time, declared the German manager, burning and disposing of all unsold items would cause a serious pollution problem.

Precisely following the divorce with Kanye West, the German sportswear giant accused a series of setbacks: the contraction of profits in 2022 (the year in which the collaboration with Kanye ‘Ye’ West was interrupted), net profits dropped to 254 million euros against 1.49 billion in 2021, and the recent investor allegationswho in recent weeks have sued the company because they knew the risks that the partnership with West would have entailed, long before the recent scandals.

Despite a turbulent end to 2022 and the allegations, Adidas managed to close above expectations i first three months of 2023, with a ‘flat’ performance compared to the same period of 2022, with sales of 5.3 billion euros (-0.5%), but higher than the expectations of the group and analysts who expected a 4 per cent drop in revenues hundred. Operating profit was positive at €60 million, down 87% year-on-year and the company’s net loss from recurring activities was €24 million (in 2022 it was positive at €310 million). The absence of Yeezy still weighs heavily, which only had an impact on e-commerce with -23 percent, because, as explained by the CEO himself in a note, the vast majority of this product was sold through the Adidas online channel.