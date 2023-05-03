Adidas, the ‘Ye case’ is not closed yet. Investors sue

The story cannot yet be said to be over Kanye West’ per Adidas. Now causing further problems for the sportswear giant German, some investors are added who have sued the company because they were aware of the risks that the partnership with West would have entailed, long before the recent scandals. The name of the former CEO also appears among the defendants Kasper Rorsted.

Adidas has cut all ties with Ye (West’s stage name, ndr) last October, specifically due to his anti-Semitic statements, but investors argue, with a lawsuit filed last week in the federal court of Oregon, that already in 2018 the top management of the company were discussing the possible implications of continuing the collaboration with the well-known artist. As reported by Bloomberg and according to the filed complaint, in a 2018 annual report, published in March of the following year, Adidas ignored the serious problems related to the collaboration with Ye and some on the behaviors with the company’s employees, not disclosing that the company had actually considered terminating the partnership.

After the deal ended, Adidas continued to accept shipments of Yeezy items from suppliers that still make them. The company is considering selling Yeezy products and donating profits to charity in an effort to offset the financial hit caused by the failed alliance with Ye. According to the data released last FebruaryIndeed, Adidas recorded a significant contraction in profits in 2022 (the year in which the collaboration with Kanye ‘Ye’ West was interrupted) and the net profits have in fact fallen to 254 million euros, against 1.49 billion in 2021. Revenues increased by 6% to 22.51 billion euros in 2022, with an EBITDA of 47.3%.

In parallel, according to what was leaked by social networks and the American media, Ye’s return to the scene could be close. As it reads on Highsnobiety, the rapper secretly unveiled his latest Yeezy Season 10 fashion presentation on May 1 in Los Angeles. An event for very few which, however, as can be seen from the leaked photos, barely revealed the items in the collection – only white t-shirts and dark trousers – focusing more on the choice of models, all shaved. The rumors had already spread in the days leading up to the show, when photos of the castings in preparation for the fashion show were leaked via social media.