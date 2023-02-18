The subsidies are intended to benefit the poorest and most vulnerable households in all the municipalities of the country.

The Minister of Housing, City and Territory, Catalina Velasco Campuzano, announced the adjustments that will be made to the Mi Casa Ya (MCY) subsidy program, an initiative that has been in operation since 2015 and that the Government will maintain. The advances will allow aid to reach all municipalities, benefiting those who need it most and seeking a more efficient allocation.

“The adjustments that were made to MCY respond to a diagnosis developed for the program, to the conclusions of the binding regional dialogues and to the joint work between the Government, the communities, the construction companies, the compensation funds and the financing entities”, explained the minister, who added that “our goal is that the subsidies benefit the poorest and most vulnerable households and that they reach all the municipalities of the country.”

The program will be aimed at Colombians interested in acquiring new urban and rural housing in the national territory, who have not been beneficiaries of a housing subsidy or interest rate coverage on other occasions, or who are owners. In addition, the interested household must be registered in the System for the Identification of Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs (Sisbén IV), and have a classification equal to or less than D11 for urban households and D20 for rural households.

disbursement started

Likewise, on February 13, according to Minister Velasco Campuzano, the first disbursement of the 2023 Mi Casa Ya subsidy program began. This decision benefits more than 23,000 families who will be able to advance in their home buying process with the support of the National Government.