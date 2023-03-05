Home News Adjuvant for blown extrusion without PFAS
The new PFAS-free additive 1001316-N introduced by Ampacet as a polymer processing aid (PPA) in the extrusion of blown films for a variety of applications offers the same performance as fluorine-based PPAs. Due to the potential health risks, the use of PFAS-based substances has been regulated in several countries and further government restrictions could be introduced as early as this year.

Developed for use with the same or similar LDR of Ampacet’s conventional PPAs, PFAS-free PPA complies with FDA food contact standards and is comparable in cost to fluoride-based PPAs. Like the latter, it eliminates possible melt breakage, decreases material build-up in the mold so as to reduce equipment downtime and increase productivity. AMpacet’s PFAS-free PPA does not interfere with film surface treatments, such as printing and lamination, and has no effect on sealing.

