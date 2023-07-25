Administrative Court annuls controversial fare increase in Santa Marta

In a decision that has generated great expectation and relief among citizens, the Administrative Court of Magdalena has declared the increase in bus fares in the city of Santa Marta null and void, ordering that the value return to its original rate of $1,800 pesos.

The fare increase, which was decreed by the former mayor Rafael Martínez on December 31, 2019, It has been the subject of controversy since its implementation. However, after an arduous legal battle led by a group of samarian lawyers, it was shown that the increase in 11.2% was carried out illegally and capriciously, as confirmed by the Administrative Court.

Also read: Adopt security measures at Fiesta del Mar

During the judicial process, it was possible to verify that the documents presented in the decree that stipulated the increase did not meet the formal and material requirements necessary to be considered technical cost studies for the increase in rates.

In addition, the increase exceeded the inflation rate for that year (3%), in contravention of decree 1079 of 2015, which establishes that rate increases cannot exceed the inflation target.

Xavier Daza Gómez, one of the leaders of the legal initiative, affirmed: “From the moment the decree to increase the value of the ticket was announced, we warned that it was full of irregularities. Former mayor Rafael Martínez acted illegally and capriciously, affecting the pocket of samaritans and general interests”.

Con the annulment of decree 544 of December 31, 2019, the value of the ticket must return to $1.800 pesos, since there is no legal support or cost study that supports the current value of $2.300 pesos.