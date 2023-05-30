Administrative: Italy goes to the right. Meloni’s lesson to Schlein

The red strongholds have fallen, Meloni rejoices. The Schlein effect was felt, Salvini jokes. Few stories. The total vote recorded in the municipalities assigns a clear victory to the center-right. Both the ballots and the first round of administrative elections in Sicily outline the affirmation of the candidates supported by the government forces.

The only “red” flag planted in the ballots

The centre-left can boast only the victory of Vicenzatorn from the center-right with the affirmation in the second round of Giacomo Possamai, supported by the Democratic Party and by four civic lists, who, however, had scoffed at Schlein: ‘Thank you, but we prefer you not to come here’. The center-right rejoices, while the opposition forces take the beating: Elly Schlein immediately convenes the national secretariat in a river meeting: “It’s a clear defeat. These are administrative elections but they show that the wind in favor of the right is still strong”, acknowledges the dem leader. Even the Greens and the Italian Left admit defeat and invite the other center-left forces to reflect on rebuilding an alternative.

Protests are on the rise

From the centre, Action points the finger at the wrong choice of opposing the “sovereignty” with the “populism” of Pd and M5s. “The center-right wins these administrative elections, confirms its consensus among the Italians, its roots, its strength”, comments the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a video, who thanks “all the citizens who have chosen to grant their trust in the center-right, which have rewarded our good governance, our proposals, our concreteness”. In particular, the premier is keen to underline the victory in Ancona, “conquered” (‘copyright’ by Antonio Tajani) on the left. It is in the Marche capital that Meloni, together with the other leaders, wanted to spend himself personally, with one of the few joint rallies of the coalition before the polls. “We have obtained important confirmations, and some victories that could be defined as historicas in Ancona, confirms the fact that strongholds no longer exist and that citizens know how to make their choices, evaluating programs and people”, observes the premier. “It is a result that encourages us to go ahead and do more better”, she adds. And finally, she sends her “good wishes to all the mayors who have been elected”, and assures: “You will always find the government by your side” she concludes satisfied.

The satisfaction of Berlusconi and Salvini

Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi talk about “excellent results” during a face-to-face meeting in Arcore. The Northern League leader then lunges at his opponents, resorting to irony: “Needless to say, an excellent Schlein effect‘”. Tajani rejoices: “The centre-right and Forza Italia win the local elections hands down, an extraordinary result that strengthens the government”. The polls show that “the Italians invite us to continue implementing the reforms and the government programme”, claims the leader of Noi Moderati Maurizio Lupi.On the opposite front, beyond the satisfaction for the victory in Vicenza, begins the reflection on the reasons for the debacle: “It went badly in the capitals, better in the medium-sized municipalities. But I’ll say right away that the fact that the Democratic Party is the first party in the list vote is not a consolation for us because you can’t win alone, you have to rebuild an alternative camp to the right which is divided, but which at least when it comes to voting is united”, Schlein articulates, speaking at the end of the secretariat meeting which lasted over two hours. “You don’t change in two months and change never passes through individual people. It will take a longer time to rebuild trust and to rebuild a new, competitive and successful centre-left”, he adds. However, he warns, “it is a responsibility that does not concern only the Democratic Party”. That said, the dem secretary accepts the challenge and doesn’t hold back: “We will continue to roll up our sleeves and work with even more effort”. For Andrea Orlando “there is a problem of rebuilding the roots of the party”.

The pains of defeat

While for Matteo Ricci, mayor of Pesaro (one of the last major municipalities in the Marches still in the hands of the centre-left) and coordinator of the first dem citizens, “the defeat of Ancona is particularly painful”, to be attributed in his opinion to the “divisions of the first shift” that “have not recomposed”. Nicola Fratoianni, Angelo Bonelli and Eleonora Evi talk about the “clear victory” of the centre-right, according to which it is now necessary “to rebuild not only a coalition broad and united enough to compete on the electoral field, but above all able to redefine a project for the country capable of indicating an alternative to the right”. Therefore, for the three representatives of Avs it is necessary “to open a clear confrontation and a profound reflection between the political opposition forces as soon as possible”. Lapidary Carlo Calenda: “The administrative authorities confirm that there is a right-wing trend throughout the country”, and “the data is clear: you cannot win by opposing left-wing populism and 5S to right-wing sovereignty”. How to blame him?

How many voted and how

Of course, the turnout (the final data from the Interior Ministry is one participation at 49.64 percent against 58.39% in the first round). Of course, the compactness of the centre-right coalition, always united and everywhere, in the first and second round, against the ‘variable’ alliances of the centre-left, in some cases in a classic format and in others extended to the 5Stelle (but where Pd and M5s have gone united, as in Brindisi and Pisa, the defeats are bitter). Of course, it is ‘only’ a local, administrative text, even if there will be no others between now and 2024, when there will be the European elections, except for the small Molise which will return to the vote at the end of June. How you turn it, how you put it, however, there is only one news: the center-right has won practically everywhere, the centre-left (leading Pd) has lost practically everywhere, except in Vicenza, an isolated and happy island, where the candidate is, however, a ‘civic’ who had explicitly asked the national leaders not to “be seen in the city”. A real dem debacle that will weigh heavily on the political path taken by the secretary Elly Schlein, a new course that is already suffering from grumbling and opposition (yesterday the letter from four dem reformists, after that of three men, all former parliamentarians: they don’t want it to become a “maximalist” party and remains reformist), as well as, as we know, excellent abandonments and splits.

Six out of seven “conquered” cities

But let’s get back to the data. In the centre-right they hardly believe their eyes. They win in six cities out of seven: Ancona, Pisa, Siena, Massa, Terni, Brindisi. Voting took place in 41 municipalities, including seven provincial capitals. In the latter, we started from 4 (Latina, Imperia, Sondrio, Treviso) to 2 (Brescia and Teramo) for the centre-right in the cities won in the first round. Furthermore, in the first round, 128 Sicilian municipalities were voted, including Catania, Trapani, Syracuse, Ragusa, and 39 Sardinians. The only exception, in the 7 provincial capitals to vote, is Vicenza, where the new mayor is Giacomo Possamai, Veneto regional councilor of the Democratic Party, who however presents himself as a citizen and wins against the outgoing mayor, Francesco Ruocco, by a wire (51% 49%). The centre-left hoped for much more and better: a hard-fought race and one or more victories in the three (formerly ‘red’) Tuscan cities and the ‘estate’ of Ancona. In the Marche capital, on the other hand, the former blue coordinator Daniele Silvetti conquers the city by overtaking the center-left candidate, Ida Simonelli, with 51.7% against 48.3%. Now the regional capital will have an axis with the governor of the Marche, Acquaroli (FdI), in the saddle since 2010.

The burning defeats in Tuscany

In the three Tuscan provincial capitals the other three most searing defeats for the Democratic Party. In Pisa he finds the reconfirmation Michael Conti (center-right), who had failed in the first round by only 15 votes, and now wins with 52% against 48% of the challenger Paolo Martinelli, ACLI man and supported by Pd and M5s. An important victory, for the centre-right, as well as that of Massa, where the outgoing mayor, Francesco Persianiwas reconfirmed in the second round against the centre-left challenger Enzo Ricci (54.5% against 45.5%), also thanks to the ‘return’ to the coalition of FdI which supported one of its men in the first round. And that of Siena where Nicoletta Fabiosupported by the centre-right, wins against Anna Ferrettisupported by Pd and which also filled up with other left-wing lists, with 52.4% against 47.6%.

Another setback in Brindisi, where the center-right wins with a triumphant victory Giuseppe Marchionnamayor in the early nineties, whom he defeats Roberto Fusco, candidate of the M5s also supported by the Pd with a clear 54% against 46%. Finally, a competition entirely internal to the center-right in Terni, where the citizen, centrist and president of Ternana football, Stefano Bandecchi, wins the center-right candidate, Orlando Masselli (FdI) with 54.7%, stuck at 45.3% with the centre-left remained out of the ballot.

The exit polls in Sicily certify that Catania goes to the first round in the centre-right, while a Trapani the challenge reopens and is head to head with the centre-left. Ragusa goes to the outgoing mayor Cassì (centre-right)Syracuse he will have to contend with the second round, but the center-right is ahead.

The conservative wave overwhelms Europe and takes over Italy

And if it is true that the conservative wave that has been sweeping through Europe for several months now does not seem to stop (defeat of the left in Spain, victory of the right in Greece, triumph of the right in Finland, etc.) in Italy it hurts more especially to the left (Pd and M5s) who thought they could take advantage of some missteps by the government while, as we have seen, this was not the case.