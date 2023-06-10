Administrative simplification and the future of streamlining PA processes

With the webinar The provisions regarding the service conference and the accelerated conference after the changes introduced by Legislative Decree 13/2023​, of the June 13ththe cycle ends Administrative simplification and the future of streamlining public administration processes.

During the meeting of June 13, the ordinary provisions governing the conference, in asynchronous and synchronous mode, will be examined in depth, and in particular the peculiarities that characterize the special procedure currently applicable to all conferences of decision-making services will be highlighted. Particular attention will be devoted to determining the peremptory terms of the conference, to the relationship with the discipline envisaged by sectoral regulations and to the provisions on tacit consent.

The webinar The provisions on the services conference and the accelerated conference after the changes introduced by Legislative Decree 13/2023 which closes the cycle “Administrative simplification and the future of streamlining public administration processes” organized as part of the PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020 national Delivery Unit project that FormezPA implements on behalf of the Department of Public Administration, will illustrate the provisions in force on the subject of service conferences in the light of the recent changes made by Legislative Decree 13/2023 which made the accelerated procedure pursuant to art. 13 of Legislative Decree 13/2020, which provides for the application of reduced terms and in general a more streamlined procedure.

The initiative is organized as part of the project “PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020 National Delivery Unit” which FormezPA carries out on behalf of the Department of Public Administration.