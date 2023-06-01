Admission to the academy: great honor for Welser

At a ceremony at the University of Salzburg, the ex-politician was welcomed as a new member alongside 37 other scientists from eleven nations. “37 in this illustrious circle have a Nobel Prize. I belong to the majority of the 1,970 or so members who unfortunately don’t have one,” said Stieger, in his usual moody mood, after the award ceremony.

It is a great honor to be included in this transnational network of scientists, artists and spiritual leaders. The academy’s forum deals with a large number of key topics and questions on an interdisciplinary basis and develops possible solutions across disciplines. Stieger is rector of the private Allensbach University of Applied Sciences based in Constance on Lake Constance.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

