Admissions in the role of teachers, I was wrong to indicate the preference and I forwarded the application. What to do? FAQs

Role entry time for teachers. The authorized quota is 50,807 places. The Ministry has proposed a regional breakdown (Annex B), while the breakdown by competition class and province is up to the USR based on the percentages due to the various rankings.

The procedures of PHASE 1 have already started, choice of the province and the ranking of interest. The week starting July 17 is crucial, because appointments to tenure and requests for substitutes are intertwined. Good luck to all aspiring permanent teachers.

The application must be completed via Online Applications. Make sure your credentials are valid. Here is the platform

On the dedicated page, the Ministry offers a FAQ to clarify a doubt: “I submitted the question but I was wrong to indicate the preference. What do I have to do?”

The Ministry replies: “You must unsubmit, update your question, and resubmit.

ATTENTION!!! You must proceed with the submission within the deadline for closing the application, otherwise your application will not be considered“.

Authorized 50,807 places

The maximum number of entries in the role, at national level, will be 50,807 places. Despite the fact that there are 81,000 vacancies, the Ministry has requested a “rational” number, which can correspond to the actual coverage of the places based on attendance in the various rankings. Critics are the trade unions, who fear that it will be those who are eligible for the ordinary competition and the teachers of the GPS first level support and additional list who will pay the price.

Retirement posts communicated late will not be available

Attention: the number of called-ups is always higher than the number of available players. The certainty of the role can only be obtained when the province is assigned, unless by personal choice one renounces it later.

A quota of posts to be assigned on a permanent basis will be destined to the beneficiaries of the reserve of posts referred to in law no. 68/1999, who will be hired regardless of their position in the ranking. What is the seat reservation and how does it apply?

The system for Phase 2 will show all schools in the province and not just those with available places. In addition to individual schools, the system also asks you to indicate a municipality starting from which, according to the criterion of proximity, to manage any official appointment in the event of a lack of places in the specified specific locations.

