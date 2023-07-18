Admissions to the role of teachers 2023, some candidates participate in several rounds choosing the best proposal

The operating instructions aimed at admissions to the role as 2023/24 present a novelty compared to those of the last school year, concerning the possibility of accepting another nomination proposal. Let’s see which one.

Entries in the role 2023/24

Requests

Role entry operationswhich are carried out according to a computerized procedure, have now been started e, as the USR publish notices of the meeting, interested parties included in GaE and GM present the related requestsin the order:

request “Computerization of Appointments in Role – Expression of preferences province-class of competition/type of post”as of July 10, 2023 [data indicativa del MIM rispetto al periodo in cui gli Uffici competenti potranno aprire l’istanza – Cosa indicare nella domanda]; request “Computerization of Role Appointments – Expression of seat preferences”starting from 17 July 2023 (indicative date of the MIM with respect to the period in which the competent offices will be able to open the application – What to indicate in the application).

Who is summoned for the first question and who for the second (USR NOTICES characteristics) – What happens if the application is not presented

QUOTA 2023/24

Interested

The two aforementioned questions concern, as mentioned, the candidates included in GaE and GM. Ordinary role entries, in fact, are made by drawing 50% by GaE and 50% by GM (from the GMs they are drawn according to a precise order and according to certain percentages within the 50% of places assigned to them overall). At the end of these recruitments in the province/region of inclusion in GaE and/or GM, the Quick callalso falling within the ordinary phase and consisting in the possibility of being hired in a province/region other than that of inclusion in the GaE and/or GM, on the places left vacant and available in each school year after the aforementioned ordinary operations.

The aforementioned ordinary entries will then be followed by an extraordinary phase of recruitment from GPS support I band and related additional lists on posts still vacant and available, through the assignment of fixed-term assignments, aimed at the role (the interested candidates submit their requests as part of the procedure for assigning substitutes).

Possibility of more proposals

As mentioned above, the tenure procedure is computerised, the USRs manage the various appointment rounds and the teachers included in several GMs and/or GaEs can participate in several appointment rounds, each relating to one or more specific competition classes/ places. Therefore, as can also be read on the dedicated page of the MIM, the candidate can obtain more nomination proposals:

If the candidate is included in several distinct recruitment channels (GaE and GM, as well as different GMs for different competition classes) or in rankings of different regions, he will be able to obtain more proposals for appointment to the role.

Acceptance of other offer

Considering also what in the previous paragraph, therefore, after having obtained a common or supporting position, it is possible to receive another proposal for a permanent appointment (with limitations for teachers who have qualified to teach or have obtained teaching qualifications, pursuant to Ministerial Decree 21/05; we talked about it in “Enrollments in tenure 2023, teachers obliged to appoint on support: of who they are and what they cannot do”).

In this regard, we note a difference between what is indicated by the MIM in the operating instructions as 2022/23 and what is indicated in those as 2023/24:

(operating instructions as 2022/23) The acceptance, referring to the same school year, of a job offer a open-ended contract on a support position or common position allows accepting, for the same school year, further offers of permanent employment

(operating instructions as 2023/24) The acceptance, referring to the same school year, of a permanent job offer on a support position or common position allows you to accept, for the same school year, further permanent job offers o fixed-term employment proposals aimed at the role referred to in Ministerial Decree no. 119 of 2023.

Ultimately, in the operating instructions for the current school year it is indicated that, after accepting an appointment to a common or support position, it is possible to accept another, in the same temporary, both for an indefinite and fixed-term contract. Practically, it was specified (unlike what happened last year, when a similar procedure was carried out) that you can also accept, leaving the role already obtained, the assignment aimed at the role of GPS first level support and related additional lists.

Admissions in the role of teachers 2023, here’s how they will take place. New for completing the application [LO SPECIALE]

