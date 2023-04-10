Home News Adnoc Pro League / J22: Laba Kodjo Fodoh flies over everything and wins Al Ain FC
Adnoc Pro League / J22: Laba Kodjo Fodoh flies over everything and wins Al Ain FC

This Sunday, the 22nd day of the Emirates ADNOC pro League was at the 22nd round stage. Al Ain FC away to Khorfakkan won 3-0.

The Togolese international Laba Kodjo Fodoh is the only king who flies over the first division in the United Arab Emirates. Against Khorfakkan on Sunday, he scored his 23rd goal in 22 games played. He took advantage of this victory to also deliver his 8th assist in the league. Al Ain FC beat Khorfakkan 3-0.

Laba Kodjo Fodoh is alone at the top of the scoring charts with 23 goals. Al Ain FC sticks to 2nd place with 44 points.

