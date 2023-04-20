Adnoc Pro League / J23: Laba Kodjo Fodoh slams a new double against Sharjah Cultural Club

The 23rd day of the Emirates ADNOC pro League was played on Wednesday. The big clash between Al Ain FC and Sharjah Cultural Club went to the advantage of the locals victorious 2 goals to 0.

Very early in the game, the Togolese international Laba Kodjo Fodoh opened the scoring on a service from Soufiane Rahimi. The visitors, led, will try to come back to the score. But they will rather concede the goal of the break in the 86th minute. The same Laba Kodjo Fodoh came back for his double and this time he was well served by Saeed Juma.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Al Ain FC thus dominate Sharjah Cultural Club 2 goals to 0. Togolese international Laba Kodjo Fodoh scored his 25th league goal in 23 games for 8 assists. Al Ain FC is 2nd with 47 points on the clock.