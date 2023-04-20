Home » Adnoc Pro League / J23: Laba Kodjo Fodoh slams a new double against Sharjah Cultural Club
News

Adnoc Pro League / J23: Laba Kodjo Fodoh slams a new double against Sharjah Cultural Club

by admin
Adnoc Pro League / J23: Laba Kodjo Fodoh slams a new double against Sharjah Cultural Club

The 23rd day of the Emirates ADNOC pro League was played on Wednesday. The big clash between Al Ain FC and Sharjah Cultural Club went to the advantage of the locals victorious 2 goals to 0.

Very early in the game, the Togolese international Laba Kodjo Fodoh opened the scoring on a service from Soufiane Rahimi. The visitors, led, will try to come back to the score. But they will rather concede the goal of the break in the 86th minute. The same Laba Kodjo Fodoh came back for his double and this time he was well served by Saeed Juma.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Al Ain FC thus dominate Sharjah Cultural Club 2 goals to 0. Togolese international Laba Kodjo Fodoh scored his 25th league goal in 23 games for 8 assists. Al Ain FC is 2nd with 47 points on the clock.

See also  Strengthen legislation to make anti-telephone fraud more organized - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

In the US, seven people were accused of...

Captured in Orocué alleged sexual offender of a...

Word of the Day∣FISU World University Games

Mediterranean University – Articles

Malaga to host Basketball Champions League Final Four...

DIM loses at the last minute against Nacional...

Arm yourself a little – Il Fatto Quotidiano

He lost his son, who was born in...

More than a thousand troops will guard the...

China announces three-day military exercise in South China...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy