Cannot be seen with the naked eye: the portrait of Adolf Scheef in the town hall was painted over. Originally, the mayor of Tübingen was portrayed with a party badge. Image: Ulrich Metz

The city of Tübingen is redesigning the mayoral gallery in the town hall. In the course of the redesign, the Stadtmuseum had the portrait of Adolf Scheef, Lord Mayor from 1927 to 1938, examined in the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart. “An infrared image clearly shows a Nazi party insignia with a swastika on Scheef’s chest,” the city administration said in a press release. It had been painted over. The experts could not clarify when, by whom and by whom. The restorer who cleaned the picture described it as “a very high-quality overpainting that you can hardly recognize after more than 60 years,” it said.

So, contrary to previous research results, was Adolf Scheef a member of the NSDAP? At least that’s what the badge suggests. But many questions arise: If Scheef was a party member, why isn’t the badge visible on any photo from his tenure? Was the party badge part of the “portrait equipment” of a mayor during the NS era and was it therefore a matter of course for Schneider-Blumberg, who obviously had good contacts with the NS district leadership, to integrate it into the portrait? Or did Scheef actually proudly profess Nazi ideology at the end of his tenure? And who painted over the badge so skillfully?

“These questions show that historical research can only ever be based on currently accessible sources, as the commission for examining the street names in Tübingen stated in its final report. New findings can change earlier conclusions,” summarizes department head Dagmar Waizenegger: “In the case of Scheef, it has now been confirmed once again that the in-depth research that is still lacking on his biography is absolutely necessary.” Nothing was known about Scheef’s NSDAP membership.

