I analyzed a research paper published by the Policy Center for the New South (in the form of a policy brief) on “Central Bank Digital Currencies: Where Are We?” And where do we go?” The course of “modernizing the preparation of central bank digital currencies (MNBC) by the monetary authorities, a process that concerns all emerging and developing countries as well as those that are more developed.”

The paper, edited by the French economic academic, Christian de Boissieu, addressed the issue through three axes, as well as a presentation in which its author emphasized that “in the face of the rise of cryptocurrencies, central banks are reacting by launching their own digital currencies.” .

The author of the “Policy Brief”, who worked as a former advisor to the World Bank, the European Commission and the European Parliament, discusses the issue of analyzing the circumstances and some of the consequences (for banks, for financial inclusion, for managing monetary policy…) of such financial innovation, and the systematic distinction between wholesale central bank digital currencies. and its counterpart in installments.

Introducing the same policy brief, the principal researcher at the Policy Center for the New South considered: “Since the 2008 founding article by S. Nakamoto, which simultaneously introduced blockchain technology and bitcoin, cryptocurrencies have developed rapidly; As “digital and decentralized monetary assets born of initiatives not from monetary authorities but from private agents,” explaining that “this is why, in short, we can talk about private currencies as opposed to public or official currencies (or so-called “fiat” currencies). ).

Professor Emeritus of “Monetary and Financial Economics” at the University of Paris 1 (Pantheon-Sorbonne) recorded, in his paper, that “the reference to private currencies requires more accuracy”; Giving the following reason: “Because central bankers often refer to private money as money created and managed by second-rate banks, as opposed to central bank money.”

De Boisio also confirmed that “the official currency, endowed with legal tender and thus the power to exchange, is presented in the balance sheet of the Central Bank or in the balance sheets of banks that do not change its public and mandatory dimension on paper,” noting that “cryptocurrencies are really private currencies for the aforementioned reasons.” .

threat

“To the extent that cryptocurrencies are private, confidential (privée) and decentralized (décentralisées), they constitute a challenge, if not a threat, to central banks and their monetary policy,” stated the honorary president of the “French Financial Association,” explaining that they “exceed the capabilities of the monetary power of countries.” , bypassing the regulation of payments and money supply by central banks, as well as the privileges of banking and financial market regulators.

Regarding the last point, the author of the policy brief gives the example that “they can be used in some cases to circumvent regulations related to combating money laundering and terrorist financing.”

The current “diagnosis”.

In order to measure and diagnose this phenomenon in the current circumstance, the French economist considered, within the same 10-page document, that “it is necessary – from the beginning – to distinguish between two separate elements; However, they are often complementary.

At this point, the author of the “Policy Brief” distinguished between “central bank digital currencies” that rely on “installment or retail trade” (MNBC de détail (“retail”), explaining that “they are intended to be available to everyone within current payments and performances”; And between “wholesale” digital currencies, which concern everything related to relations between banks or between banks through the money market, for example.

Regarding the cases of some countries, the researcher stated that the Kingdom formed a committee in 2021 entrusted with “evaluating the costs and benefits of a digital currency launched by the Central Bank (Bank Al-Maghrib),” while Egypt launched in 2022 a study on the “digital Egyptian pound.”

Reviewing comparative cases of multiple countries, the paper concludes that “the issue of digital currencies approved by central banks brings the views of African countries closer, despite the time difference, in the direction of” a cautious, gradual and pragmatic approach, which means that they enter the line of the common problem on the other hand. widely in the world.”

“Features and Benefits”

The researcher concluded his paper by enumerating “some expected benefits from central banks adopting their own digital currency,” noting that these advantages remain “unlimited” due to their multiplicity.

The first advantage, according to the same source, is represented in “integrating new technologies into the work plans and approaches of banks, central banks, and monetary policy.” While the second interest concerns “keeping the central bank’s funds as a functional focus of its work within the monetary system.”

“Enhancing transparency, traceability and security of electronic payment and performance operations” is the third benefit, according to Christian de Boisio, adding to it “expanding financial inclusion,” as well as “reducing transaction costs” and strengthening the international role of the local currency.