ADR installed a technical table to complete the irrigation districts of the Ranchería dam

The Rural Development Agency (ADR) installed the technical work table inter-institutional with which it seeks build the roadmap for the completion of the strategic large-scale land adaptation project of the Ranchería River that today has a dam with a capacity of 198 million cubic meters in the south of La Guajira.

The formation of this table was ordered by the Council of State after the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation demanded the “violation of the ecological balance and lack of access to services” such as drinking water in the municipalities surrounding the El Cercado dam.

You have to remember that This project was projected for three uses: two land suitability irrigation districts (Rancheria and San Juan), nine aqueducts (San Juan del Cesar, Distraction, Fonseca, Barrancas, Hatonuevo, Albania, Maicao, Manaure and Uribia) and a small hydroelectric power station.

PRESIDENT OF THE ADR

The president of the Rural Development Agency, Luis Alberto Higuera, affirmed that the roadmap will be built hand in hand with peasant organizations, indigenous reservations and community councils.

“This is a legal, social and political fact. All the entities that are here have been linked to the discussion and we have already made a technical visit to see the land and the reality of the work. It is one thing to plan on the desk in Bogotá and another thing to see the reality of the territory”, Fig tree assured.

According to the entity, the actions that will be taken will be based on two fundamental axes: citizen participation and the administrative decision based on the reality of the territory.

