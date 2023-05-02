Adrian Corsin is the new managing director of Mugler

Muggles who loves Adrian Corsin as the new managing director. The executive, already in the ranks of the maison founded by the French couturier of the same name, Thierry Mugleras head of ‘business acceleration’ for Mugler Fashion, happens to Pascal Conte Jodrawho recently left the company.

“By mutual agreement with Pascal Conte-Jodra, we have decided to end our collaboration. Pascal wanted to pursue other professional projects outside the group,” confirmed a spokesperson for L’Orealwhich owns the fashion house, to the magazine Wwd.

The appointment, in which Corsin will report directly to Danièle Lahana-Aidenbaumglobal president of Mugler fashion and fragrances at L’Oréal, will take effect from Tuesday 2 May.

The manager takes the helm of management in a moment of turmoil for the French maison which, with a strong popularity behind it gained since 2017 thanks to the creative guidance of Casey Cadwalladeris preparing to launch the collaboration with the Swedish low-cost fashion giant H&Mon the market from May 11 with prices ranging from 49.9 to 749 dollars at 120 stores worldwide, as well as online.