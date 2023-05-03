Adrian Newey renews with Red Bull

After a short period in which the main sports magazines of Formula 1 rumors had circulated that Adrian Newey would be close to saying goodbye to Red Bull, the announcement of the renewal of the British engineer with the drinkers has arrived.

It was not obvious, after what has been read in recent weeks, that the future of the now 64-year-old Adrian Newey would still be at Red Bull. Between the continuous earthquakes in the Ferrari house and the rise of a powerhouse like Aston Martin, there were many who aspired (or better dreamed) the signing of Newey. And instead, to the extreme displeasure of the thousands of Ferrari fans, in the end the signing of the British genius ended up on the Red Bull contract.

The English designer, one of the best known and most successful in the history of motorsport, worked in his incredible career for Williams and McLaren, churning out historic single-seaters, before moving to Milton Keynes at the court of Helmut Marko and Christian Horner. Just Horner, team principal of Red Bull, has recently expressed himself on the extension of Newey’s contract:

“Adrian has been a key player from the beginning,” said the Englishman. “He covers so many areas and to have the depth of his experience and knowledge to draw from, as well as the way he works with young people, is fantastic. His motivation is the same as always. He obviously has great interest in the topic Powertrains and also in Red Bull Advanced Technology. He covers the three pillars of Milton Keynes.

“I think Pierre [Wache, direttore tecnico della Red Bull] chassis-wise it’s doing a great job. We have Ben Hodgkinson at Powertrains doing a fantastic job and Rob Gray on the Advanced Technology side. Ours is a collective that allows Adrian to apply all of his experience. He doesn’t have to be there every single day on a particular topic. We are able to leverage the breadth of his experience across the team.”