In a ceremony that took place in the auditorium of the administrative headquarters of Comfacauca in Popayán, the election of the Comfacauca Cauca Woman 2022-2023, candidate for the department for the 34th national Cafam Woman award, was held this Friday, January 13.

First, the work and profile of each of the qualified candidates for this contest was presented, making their generous contribution to the communities visible.

Immediately afterwards, the main table, made up of Miller Rodríguez, director of Comfacauca; Elsa Mera, former director of the Fund; Fernando Álvarez Sabogal, journalist; Diego Luis Anacona, member of the Rotary Club and Juan Cristóbal Velasco Cajiao, administrative director of Comfacauca, announced the appointment of Adriana Constanza Alvarez Bonilla, representative of the Dejando Huellas Foundation, from Puerto Tejada, as the new Mujer Cauca Comfacauca, a social leader who, according to the members of the qualifying jury, meets the requirements to be worthy of this distinction and represent Cauca in the national Cafam Woman award.

Who is the new Cauca Woman?

Adriana Constanza Álvarez Bonilla, was born in Timbiquí, on the Pacific coast of Cauca, and is the adoptive daughter of Puerto Tejada, where she carries out great social work through foundations Revive and Leaving Footprints, through which he promotes the cultural recovery of the musical traditions of the Afro community. In addition, he has dedicated himself to rescuing children and young people from the clutches of war, through art and music.

The administrative director of Comfacauca, Juan Cristóbal Velasco Cajiao, presents the distinction to the new Comfacauca Cauca Woman, Adriana Constanza Álvarez.

Adriana’s community work is recognized in different instances and competitions, such as the ‘Petronio Álvarez’ Pacific Music Festival, in which the musical group Leaving footprintsHe has obtained multiple awards.

Adriana leads the project Uramba for Peace, which tends through reading and writing, for the recovery of Afro ancestry and, at the same time, combat the low level of reading. He also emphasizes coexistence, environmental awareness and compliance with regulations.

Finalist for the Cauca Comfacauca Woman Award 2022-2023.

Likewise, the other nominees: Alix Morales Marín, María Nancy Mañunga Castro, Maritza Gómez Carabalí, Yulanni Burbano and Gloria Aidé Aranda, received recognition from the jury and from the Cauca Family Compensation Fund for the commendable work they carry out in favor of vulnerable people and communities.

Likewise, Comfacauca, in addition to congratulating Adriana Constanza Álvarez, for the distinction obtained, reiterated its support in the mission of representing Cauca in the 2022-2023 Cafam Woman award.

Both her and the other women nominated were urged by the entity to continue their commendable work in different places in Cauca, in favor of children, youth, adults and older adults in vulnerable situations.

Comfacauca’s call was also for the media and other institutions, to publicize the stories that these generous Cauca ladies star in, so that more people join their work, so that they continue to grow and favor the communities, help their socioeconomic transformation and promote the construction of social fabric.