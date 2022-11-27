The meeting

IVREA. On Thursday 24 at the Mozart Auditorium, over 300 people attended the meeting between Agnese Moro, daughter of Aldo Moro, and former Red Brigades member Adriana Faranda, as part of a process focused on restorative justice, as specified by the Jesuit Guido Bertagna which promoted dialogue between the two women. Moro spoke of returning justice, the one she tries to mend after dramatic events occur, while Faranda, also referring to his stay in prison, spoke of it as a path towards a goal to be achieved.

