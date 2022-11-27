Home News Adriana Faranda and Agnese Moro, dialogue in Ivrea
News

Adriana Faranda and Agnese Moro, dialogue in Ivrea

by admin
Adriana Faranda and Agnese Moro, dialogue in Ivrea

The meeting

IVREA. On Thursday 24 at the Mozart Auditorium, over 300 people attended the meeting between Agnese Moro, daughter of Aldo Moro, and former Red Brigades member Adriana Faranda, as part of a process focused on restorative justice, as specified by the Jesuit Guido Bertagna which promoted dialogue between the two women. Moro spoke of returning justice, the one she tries to mend after dramatic events occur, while Faranda, also referring to his stay in prison, spoke of it as a path towards a goal to be achieved.

05:00

See also  Illness on the path, a hiker died

You may also like

Beijing: Provide 24-hour services for fever clinics and...

Belluno food collection: new success

Epidemic Information-Shenzhen Health Commission Website

Pensions, from soft revaluations in Maneuver spending cuts...

The Qatar dumpling wrappers drawn by girls are...

2022 Beautiful Habitat Summit held through innovation, empowerment...

Car against a wall: four injured, two are...

How are high-risk areas defined and managed?

Landslide in Casamicciola, Eleonora had asked her father...

Truck with a load of timber overturns, regional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy