Home » Adriana Lucía denies participation in a march called by Petro
News

Adriana Lucía denies participation in a march called by Petro

by admin
Adriana Lucía denies participation in a march called by Petro

It is worth remembering that after finishing the Latin American and Caribbean Conference with his Mexican counterpart Manuel López Obrador, President Gustavo Petro made a very particular invitation to citizens that caught the attention of citizens.

Also: Francia Márquez requested to investigate “sabotage” of peace due to the attack in Cauca

And the head of state published on his “X” account the image of a call for what would be a national mobilization. The flyer says: “We move forward through life. September 27. Great national carnival in all the squares, streets and parks of Colombia.”

This message caused discomfort in some users of “X” since they consider that the country is not in a position to “celebrate or demonstrate” due to the constant acts of violence that occur throughout the national territory, in addition to the fact that in the middle of the electoral season prior to the regional elections.

See also  Gustavo Petro orders the increase in the salaries of soldiers

You may also like

Successful Wuhan 2023 Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival Marks...

Old debts and interest are “paid” with new...

Tiki González objected to appointments of questioned members...

Mexican Officials and CBP Work Together to Address...

seventh artist to fill the Leyenda Vallenata park

Dazzling Digital People Join Wang Shun in Lighting...

Two choreographic opposites to the start of the...

POLICE EVENTS « CDE News

Horror in Florida: Massive Alligator Found with Human...

Voracious fire in the hills of Cali affected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy