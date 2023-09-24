Adriana Lucía denies participation in a march called by Petro

It is worth remembering that after finishing the Latin American and Caribbean Conference with his Mexican counterpart Manuel López Obrador, President Gustavo Petro made a very particular invitation to citizens that caught the attention of citizens.

Also: Francia Márquez requested to investigate “sabotage” of peace due to the attack in Cauca

And the head of state published on his “X” account the image of a call for what would be a national mobilization. The flyer says: “We move forward through life. September 27. Great national carnival in all the squares, streets and parks of Colombia.”

This message caused discomfort in some users of “X” since they consider that the country is not in a position to “celebrate or demonstrate” due to the constant acts of violence that occur throughout the national territory, in addition to the fact that in the middle of the electoral season prior to the regional elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

