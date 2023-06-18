Home » Adriana Ortiz will represent Chunchi as its queen
News

Adriana Ortiz will represent Chunchi as its queen

by admin
Adriana Ortiz will represent Chunchi as its queen

FESTIVITIES. –

The Seventy-ninth Anniversary of the cantonization of Chunchi is approaching, therefore the Commission for Social, Cultural, Civic, Sports and Tourism Promotion (CPSCCDT) of Chunchi is organizing the cultural agenda that would take place between June 30 and July 10 , adorned with Adriana Ortiz Guillén as sovereign of Chunchi.

Adriana Ortiz Guillén, Sovereign of Chunchi.

The designation was formalized by means of a resolution of the Municipal Council adopted unanimously in the session of May 31, 2023.

Graduated in Psychopedagogy, Adriana completed her higher studies at the National University of Chimborazo, she is 22 years old, she was born in Chunchi, on July 24, 2000, and she is passionate about helping others. Her objective, based on her personality and professional training, is to provide hope to those people who are in a situation of vulnerability.

His favorite sports are basketball and spinning. Her fondness for researching, painting, reading and listening to music makes her a person with high social skills.

The royal symbols with which she will formally begin her term as Queen of

Chunchi 2023 – 2024, will be delivered to you on July 1.

The programming will have artistic, cultural, sports and bullfighting events, aimed at preserving customs and traditions, in addition to facilitating economic and tourist revitalization in the canton.

See also  Valle INN Buga already has winners

You may also like

Nacional will face Millonarios in the final of...

Iran wins at Biografilm with the film on...

They capture a gang member who committed various...

He died young drowned in the Magdalena River

Quarrel with minor over peanut shells, dies in...

Men who attacked another in a Chalatenango restaurant...

Promoting Youth with a Struggle–A Summary of the...

Blinken and Gang lead the way in improving...

Cryptocurrency trading addiction: how to recognize it? From...

#KilometersXSanSalvador Race promotes sports and healthy recreation for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy