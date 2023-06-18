Adriana Ortiz will represent Chunchi as its queen

FESTIVITIES. –

The Seventy-ninth Anniversary of the cantonization of Chunchi is approaching, therefore the Commission for Social, Cultural, Civic, Sports and Tourism Promotion (CPSCCDT) of Chunchi is organizing the cultural agenda that would take place between June 30 and July 10 , adorned with Adriana Ortiz Guillén as sovereign of Chunchi.

Adriana Ortiz Guillén, Sovereign of Chunchi.

The designation was formalized by means of a resolution of the Municipal Council adopted unanimously in the session of May 31, 2023.

Graduated in Psychopedagogy, Adriana completed her higher studies at the National University of Chimborazo, she is 22 years old, she was born in Chunchi, on July 24, 2000, and she is passionate about helping others. Her objective, based on her personality and professional training, is to provide hope to those people who are in a situation of vulnerability.

His favorite sports are basketball and spinning. Her fondness for researching, painting, reading and listening to music makes her a person with high social skills.

The royal symbols with which she will formally begin her term as Queen of

Chunchi 2023 – 2024, will be delivered to you on July 1.

The programming will have artistic, cultural, sports and bullfighting events, aimed at preserving customs and traditions, in addition to facilitating economic and tourist revitalization in the canton.