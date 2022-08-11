«Dear friends, I have decided to go down in politics». Three exclamation points to emphasize the news. And attached a photo that portrays him with his arms folded, with a hint of a smile and in the background the symbol of “For Health Revolution”. Adriano Panzironi, self-styled doctor, is running for the elections. The guru of a diet that promises to make people live up to 120 years as well as to cure various diseases, whose diet is condemned by the Lazio TAR because “dangerous to health” five days ago he founded his party. It is called “Per Sanitaria Revolution” and was set up in the Roman office of the notary Enzo Becchetti.

Only today the announcement on Facebook of his candidacy. «Before you give your opinion on this important choice of mine – she writes in a long post -, I would like to reflect with you. I have been fighting dogmatic medicine for almost 10 years, and despite having managed to make hundreds of thousands of people aware of their health, I realize that nothing has changed in health management ».

From here “I came to the bitter awareness – continues the self-styled doctor – that if we want to change medicine and save millions of people from death from degenerative diseases we must have the courage to present ourselves to the country”. And here is the new party, whose symbol is a French guillotine. «It leaves no doubts of interpretation – underlines Panzironi -. We want to go to Parliament to behead the current health directorate and we will not be softened by the sirens of politics “.

To get to September 25, however, there is the stumbling block. And this is why the guru asks his followers to “collect tens of thousands of certified signatures throughout Italy by the deadline of August 20”.

“I ask for your help – concludes the post -, because without the help of each of you it will be impossible to achieve this miracle”.