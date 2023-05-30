Adulterated alcohol kills 6 people and sends 9 others to intensive care in Meknes

Rachid El Kuwarti from Fez

Consuming adulterated alcohol in the city of Meknes, during the past hours, resulted in the death of 6 people and the transfer of 9 others to the intensive care unit of the Mohammed V Hospital located in the same city.

And according to what Hespress sources confirmed, deaths were recorded in separate areas of the capital, Ismailia, highlighting that the first bodies were discovered last night in the Riyadh neighborhood, so that other bodies were found, especially in the Al-Burj Al-Mashqouq area, Al-Awija district, and Al-Burj district.

The same sources highlighted that preliminary investigations indicate that most of the victims are people living in a state of vagrancy on the street, and addicted to alcoholic beverages that are randomly distributed or that are prepared through the use of dangerous alcoholic substances.

Hespress sources also reported that preliminary investigations indicate that the victims, who are of different ages, were subjected to mass poisoning as a result of consuming an alcoholic drink prepared from materials intended for sterilization, and it is likely that these materials are expired and stored back to the period of the Corona pandemic.

Security interests in Meknes are racing against time to solve the mystery of this incident, which brings to mind the recording of other incidents, recently, of adulterated alcoholic beverages that claimed the lives of a number of people in separate regions of Morocco.