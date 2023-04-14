84 bottles of adulterated liquor that criminals intended to sell in different clubs in the city were confiscated by the Metropolitan Police of Cali.

Members of the National Model of Community Surveillance by quadrants were responsible for this seizure generated in the Belisario neighborhoodlocated in commune 20 of the capital of the Valley.

The operation was based on the interception of a van style carin which several boxes were found that transported the indicated adulterated liquor.

According to authorities, the boxes they seized contained inconsistencies in their stamps.

