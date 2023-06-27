Advance of campaign in doubt for resources before the TCE

The presidential candidacy of Xavier Hervas was appealed on the night of June 23, 2023. Photo: API

Seven of the eight pairs that registered are firm, but the appeal against one would prevent the campaign from advancing for this dignity.

The presidential candidacy of Xavier Hervas was appealedfor the Citizen Revolution before the Contentious Electoral Tribunal (TCE) and this calls into question the possibility of advancing the campaign period by one month for all the binomials, as was analyzed in the National Electoral Council (CNE).

In a regular election, the analysis of an appeal before the TCE could take up to a month, without taking into account that political organizations could request extension and clarification of the sentence, which took additional time.

If these deadlines are respected for the current early election, the appeal against Hervas would be resolved at the end of july 2023 and the electoral campaign could not start on July 4, 2023, as analyzed by the CNE, but until all the presidential candidacies are firm and comply with the electoral calendar, which establishes that it will run from August 8 to 17, 2023, that is, the candidates will have just 10 days to promote themselves.

However, José Cabrera, member of the CNE, pointed out that, after conversations with the TCE judges an accelerated schedule was agreed for the treatment of causes, which does not necessarily respect the maximum limits imposed by law, taking into account the short time they have to organize the early elections of August 20, 2023.

According to the aforementioned calendar, once an appeal has been filed, the CNE has only 1 day to submit the case file, which they complied with in the appeal to Hervas, last Saturday, June 24, 2023, they sent the TCE all the required documentation.

Subsequently, the TCE has 7 days, and not the 15 that the Code of Democracy mandates, to resolve the appeals, that is, in the case of the candidacy of Xavier Hervas, this must be resolved until the weekend of the 1st and 2nd. July 2023.

“Only once this appeal is resolved could we talk about bringing forward the electoral calendar, which was a commitment we made with the political organizations, for the dignities that are remaining firm, as long as the appeal is not resolved in the TCE, we will not be able to move forward. Cabrera said.

The Organic Law for the application of the Popular Consultation carried out on February 19, 2017 prohibits popularly elected candidates and public servants from having properties in tax havens.

Reason for appeal

Although the CNE plenary session denied the Citizen Revolution’s objection against Xavier Hervas, the movement’s president, Marcela Aguiñaga, insists, in her appeal before the TCE, that the presidential candidate has investments in tax havens.

The candidate argued that Xavier Hervas Mora – Bowen, who has assets registered in Panama, is not him, but a namesakebut Aguiñaga insists that it is the same person and as proof he has presented an identification number that matches the two names.