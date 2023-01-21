In the midst of operations carried out in workshops, parking lots and on public roads, a vehicle was recovered, one more was immobilized and a motorcycle recovered in municipalities in the north and south of Huila.

In a first procedure carried out in the municipality of Baraya, a 2019 model car valued at 59 million pesos was recovered, which had been stolen in the Camino Real neighborhood of the city of Cali on December 13, 2022.

This car was left at the disposal of the local Prosecutor’s Office 1 of Cali for the crime of theft.

In a second case, this time in the municipality of Campoalegre, a vehicle was immobilized in the Centro neighborhood, after identifying that the vehicle presents its re-recorded identification systems, for which reason it will be subjected to a chemical tempering process to verify its origin. .

Finally, in the municipality of Guadalupe, the investigators managed to recover a motorcycle requested by the 44th Prosecutor’s Office of the city of Neiva, which would have been stolen the previous year in the Venecia neighborhood through a robbery in the municipality of Pitalito.