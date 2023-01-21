Home News Advance plan against automotive theft in Huila
News

Advance plan against automotive theft in Huila

by admin
Advance plan against automotive theft in Huila

In the midst of operations carried out in workshops, parking lots and on public roads, a vehicle was recovered, one more was immobilized and a motorcycle recovered in municipalities in the north and south of Huila.

In a first procedure carried out in the municipality of Baraya, a 2019 model car valued at 59 million pesos was recovered, which had been stolen in the Camino Real neighborhood of the city of Cali on December 13, 2022.

This car was left at the disposal of the local Prosecutor’s Office 1 of Cali for the crime of theft.

In a second case, this time in the municipality of Campoalegre, a vehicle was immobilized in the Centro neighborhood, after identifying that the vehicle presents its re-recorded identification systems, for which reason it will be subjected to a chemical tempering process to verify its origin. .

Finally, in the municipality of Guadalupe, the investigators managed to recover a motorcycle requested by the 44th Prosecutor’s Office of the city of Neiva, which would have been stolen the previous year in the Venecia neighborhood through a robbery in the municipality of Pitalito.

See also  When inspecting a base of the Shaanxi Army, Xi Jinping emphasized focusing on preparing for war, accelerating innovation and development, and comprehensively improving the ability to perform missions

You may also like

Parex Resources suspends activities in Arauca

New Year greetings to the staff who stick...

Alias ​​Kike was captured for theft in La...

releases of the week

The upgrade of the giant screen theater in...

FIFA, ILO and Government join efforts to improve...

A massive poisoning would have occurred in a...

Cloudy and rainy weather in the south, strong...

Councilor alert for insecurity in 2023 elections

The Standing Committee of the Changzhou Municipal Party...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy