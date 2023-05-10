Online message – Tuesday 09.05.2023

trade tax | Advanced Reduction and Commercial Land Trading (FG)

The limit to commercial property trading is usually only crossed if the taxpayer has acquired or built and sold more than three properties in a period of five years. This also applies to the application of § 9 no. 1 sentence 2 et seq. GewStG ( FG Münster, judgment of 27.10.2022 – 10K 3572/18 G ).

Facts: The parties involved are arguing about whether the plaintiff for the disputed year 2016 is entitled to a so-called extended reduction § 9 no. 1 sentence 2 et seq. GewStG was to be done.

The FG Münster explains:

Whether an entrepreneur manages and uses his own real estate is synonymous with the question of whether there is still an asset management activity and no commercial income.

This delimitation remains for the application of § 9 no. 1 sentence 2 et seq. GewStG except for the fact that a corporation is considered a commercial enterprise by virtue of its legal form.

The after § 9 no. 1 sentence 2 et seq. GewStG The reduction to be made extends to the entire trade income if all income in the survey period is based on the management and use of one’s own property, even if this is the only and last remaining property for the taxpayer.

The extended cut after § 9 no. 1 sentence 2 et seq. GewStG However, it can no longer be granted if the last property is sold before the end of the survey period and the property is no longer managed exclusively afterwards.

However, if, according to the property purchase contract, economic ownership of the property is transferred to the purchaser on December 31 of the survey period and the company managing the property has only had unused claims in the form of two interest-free bank balances by then, this is for the reduction in accordance with Section 9 No. 1 Sentence 2 et seq. Trade Tax harmless.

Those: FG Münster, judgment of 27.10.2022 – 10K 3572/18 G ; NWB Datenbank (JT)

